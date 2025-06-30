Zohran Mamdani mocked as video shows him ‘jumping up and down’ at NYC Pride March, ‘That fake smile must hurt’

Favored mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was caught on video participating in the New York City Pride March. Videos doing the rounds on X shows Mamdani celebrating with a transgender flag in his hand. According to various X posts, he was accompanied by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, center, greets attendees during the NYC Pride March in New York, US, on Sunday, June 29, 2025. New York City Pride's theme for 2025, "Rise Up: Pride in Protest," honors the legacy of the very first Pride March in 1970, which commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Photographer: Klaus Galiano/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“Zohran Mamdani was just spotted stealing all the attention during the New York City Pride Parade, Zohran can be seen jumping up and down with joy while holding a transgender flag with a firm grip,” one video is captioned.

‘The most confusing candidate I have seen’

Many confused X users took to the comment section of the above video, with one writing, “But his religion doesn't accept this”. “I used to pray that God spares NYC; now I pray that God spares the United States,” another said.

“This is the most confusing candidate I have seen in some time. All jokes aside,” one comment reads, while another said, “He knows where the votes are, but aren’t other Muslims thinking “hang on a minute here is he actually Muslim?”. He either does not truly believe in his religion or his platform, and I’m lost as to why voters aren’t asking him to clarify which.” One said, “That fake smile must hurt. He’s creepy AF”.

Another video shows Mamdani at the parade, holding a flag while grinning and waving at the crowd. “Zohran Mamdani energy at the Pride Parade today in New York City. Will you vote for him New Yorkers?” the post is captioned.

Like every year, reports of nudity at some of the parades sparked outrage. One video shows a person with devil horns performing a strip dance on the steps of the Marble Collegiate Church while holding a crucifix. Other clips show people twerking, some in front of NYPD officers. This is no different from earlier years, which too have witnessed several people speaking out against what they believe is a show of vulgarity at the parades.