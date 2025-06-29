‘It’s inconceivable’: Donald Trump once again calls NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a ‘pure communist’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday renewed his attack on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “communist.” Donald Trump slammed Zohran Mamdani (R) after the latter won the Democratic mayoral primary.(AP)

In American politics, being labelled a communist carries a strong stigma, rooted in the country’s Cold War history with the former Soviet Union. While Mamdani identifies as a democratic socialist, critics, including Trump, have repeatedly referred to him as a communist.

"He is a communist. I think it's very bad for New York. I don't think he is gonna get in, it's inconceivable. But he’s a communist and a pure communist. I think he admits it. I can't imagine it, but let's say this: if he does get in, I am going to be president and he is going to have to do the right thing," Trump said on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

The Republican threatened to come down heavy on whoever becomes the mayor of New York City ‘financially’ if they don't ‘behave’.

“I can tell you, whoever is mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves, or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially,” Trump added.

Zohran Mamdani has promised to take action against ICE

Zohran Mamdani has promised not to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operate in New York City if he is elected mayor in the November polls. The federal agency has come under scrutiny since Donald Trump returned to office in January, arresting and reporting many from various parts of the country, sometimes even in defiance of the courts.

Mamdani, son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, defeated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primaries on Tuesday. In about four months, he will face incumbent mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Silwa in the mayoral polls.