‘Weak little man’: Zohran Mamdani trolled for failing at bench press at Men’s Day in Brooklyn | Video

Zohran Mamdani is being trolled on social media for failing to execute even one unassisted bench press rep at the annual Men’s Day open streets event in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 23. The Mayoral frontrunner could not lift a bar loaded with what was believed to be 135-pounds off the rack without assistance, the New York Post reported. For his two reps, he needed the help of a large-biceped Men’s Day celebrant, photos and a video revealed. Zohran Mamdani trolled for failing at bench press at Men’s Day in Brooklyn (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Mamdani eventually appeared to admit defeat, stood up and gave the credit to the spotter, who was from an organization called 500 Men Making a Difference.

Mamdani is being mocked on social media for failing at his bench press attempt. An X user wrote, sharing images of Mamdani being helped at his attempt, “Zohran Mamdani tried to show-off at a Men’s Day in Brooklyn on Saturday. He couldn’t even do one unassisted bench press of 135 pounds. So pathetic. He’s 33 years old. His physical strength is as weak as his communist ideas.”

“Indian-Ugandan communist cockroach Zohran Mamdani can’t even hit one rep on bench at 135 lbs,” reads another post on X. “Deport to wherever”.

Another X post reads, “PATHETIC: Democrat NYC Mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani gets pressured into attempting to bench press 135 lbs., and to nobody’s surprise, he is a WEAK little man. Horrible form, doesn’t even touch the bar to his chest, not to mention the spotter had to SAVE him both times.”

Mamdani later walked down Eastern Parkway as part of an Open Streets event. He was seen taking several selfies while passing the Brooklyn Museum.

Mamdani’s soccer skills

Although Mamdani’s bench press attempt was unimpressive, he did show some skill with the soccer ball. Soccer is the national sport of Uganda, where the 2025 frontrunner for mayor was born and also recently married. Mamdani took off his boots and kicked a soccer ball at a giant inflatable dart board that organizers set up at the open streets event near the Brooklyn Museum.

Mamdani was also seen on a DJ’s set, where he dropped in to deliver some remarks to Brooklyn residents. “It is such a pleasure to be here, and I want to say thank you to the organizers for celebrating what makes this community beautiful,” he said. “I look forward to being your next mayor, next year.”

Men’s Day, an annual open streets, features outdoor gyms, music performances, and car shows.