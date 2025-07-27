Zohran Mamdani under fire for lavish Uganda wedding: 'Socialism for thee, not for me'

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is facing backlash after reports of a lavish three-day wedding celebration at his family's estate in Uganda. According to The New York Post, the Indian-origin Democratic Socialist celebrated his wedding to Rama Duwaji in a wealthy suburb outside Kampala. The Indian-origin Democratic Socialist celebrated his wedding to Rama Duwaji in a wealthy suburb outside Kampala.(Getty Images via AFP)

Although Mamdani, 33, tied the knot last year, the Uganda event appeared to be extravagant. It reportedly featured armed guards, a cellphone jamming system to prevent photo leaks, and tight security around the estate. A source quoted in the Post claimed that masked special forces were stationed outside the compound to guard the invitation-only event.

The revelations quickly drew criticism online, particularly from those questioning Mamdani’s political positions on public safety. "NYC Mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani has run on the platform of defunding the police and abolishing prisons but this is his private security outside his family compound in Uganda. Don’t those that can’t afford private security, also deserve to feel safe and protected?" said one X user.

Another added, "Zohran Mamdani wants to ban all guns and defund the police, then flies to Uganda for his wedding, guarded by masked special forces at his family’s multimillion-dollar compound. Socialism for thee, not for me."

A third user taunted Mamdani's lavish celebration, mocking him as a "man of the people". "Zohran Mamdani: Nothing says American like getting married on your family's luxury Uganda compound. A man of the people," they added.

"So it’s ok to have masked military for his wedding but ICE isn’t supposed to wear masks?" quipped a fourth user.

Others criticised Mamdani's privilege in the East African country. "He is privileged. He offers freebies because he's incapable of taking any real steps to improve the economy, as that requires effort."