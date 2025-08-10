Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani extends Rakhi wishes: 'Hope you're having a lovely time'

HT News Desk
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 05:54 am IST

Zohran Mamdani shared a video of himself, extending greetings on the ocassion of Rakhi.

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Sunday extended greetings on Rakshabandhan with a video he posted on X.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani extended wishes on Rakshabandhan(REUTERS)
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani extended wishes on Rakshabandhan(REUTERS)

"Hello everyone! I am just popping in to wish you all a happy Rakhi. I hope you're having a lovely day with family, wherever you may me," Mamdani could be heard saying in the video.

His rakhi wish was posted at around 8 pm on Saturday (local time), while the day has ended in India.

Mamdani, who defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s mayoral in June, is of Indian origin, and the son of filmmaker Mira Nair.

The 33-year-old self-declared socialist would become the New York City's first Muslim mayor if he wins the general election in November.

Rakshabandhan, a Hindu festival, is celebrated every year, wherein sisters tie an auspicious thread around their brothers' wrists, and receive gifts in return.

Zohran Mamdani is poised to become the next mayor after his big victory over the 67-year-old Cuomo. He is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America party, and his campaign revolved around the everyday struggles of New Yorkers, and he backed initiatives like rent freezes, free bus rides, and state-run grocery stores to combat soaring costs of basic goods.

