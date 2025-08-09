Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat: Check city wise start and end time for tying Rakhi today to your brother

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat: Raksha Bandhan 2025 or Rakhi 2025 is being celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Raksha Bandhan is a significant Hindu festival, celebrated to honour the bond between brothers and sisters. The term Raksha Bandhan literally means 'the bond of protection', symbolising the love, care, and commitment between siblings. Also read | Happy Rakhi Wishes: 200+ Rakhi images, WhatsApp status, messages, greetings for sisters and brothers 👩🏻👨🏻 Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat: Sisters tie a sacred thread, known as Rakhi, around their brother's wrist, symbolising their bond and praying for his long life and happiness. (Freepik)

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a sacred thread, known as Rakhi, around their brother's wrist, symbolising their bond and praying for his long life and happiness. Ahead is a breakdown of Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat. Remember to check the specific timings for your city and plan your Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebrations accordingly.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat on August 9

The duration of the auspicious timing for Raksha Bandhan 2025 is 7 hours and 37 minutes: Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi is from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM, August 9. It's considered best to tie the Rakhi during this period for maximum blessings. Additionally, the Abhijit Muhurat, which is considered extremely auspicious, is from 11:59 AM to 12:53 PM for Raksha Bandhan 2025.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat: Check city-wise timings

Here are the auspicious timings for Raksha Bandhan 2025 in various cities:

- New Delhi: 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM

- Mumbai: 6:18 AM to 1:24 PM

- Gurgaon: 5:48 AM to 1:24 PM

- Noida: 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM

- Bengaluru: 6:07 AM to 1:24 PM

- Pune: 6:15 AM to 1:24 PM

- Chennai: 5:56 AM to 1:24 PM

- Kolkata: 5:11 AM to 1:24 PM

- Hyderabad: 5:58 AM to 1:24 PM

- Ahmedabad: 6:14 AM to 1:24 PM

- Jaipur: 5:55 AM to 1:24 PM

- Chandigarh: 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM

It's worth noting that Bhadra, an inauspicious period, ends before sunrise on August 9, making it favourable for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Avoid tying Rakhi during Rahu Kaal, which falls between 9:08 AM to 10:47 AM.

Raksha Bandhan is an occasion for family reunions and celebration. Sisters tie a sacred thread, known as Rakhi, around their brother's wrist, and brothers give gifts to their sisters as a token of love and appreciation. Raksha Bandhan is deeply rooted in Indian mythology and history, with stories like Draupadi and Lord Krishna, and Rani Karnavati and Emperor Humayun, highlighting its significance.