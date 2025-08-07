Raksha Bandhan 2025: Is Rakhi on August 9 or 8? Know shubh muhurat to tie rakhi, city wise timings, purnima tithi

Raksha Bandhan 2025: The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated annually by siblings with pomp. The day honours the unbreakable and precious bond between brothers and sisters, where the sister ties a Rakhi on her brother's wrist, and the brother, in turn, promises to protect her always. Raksha Bandhan 2025: Raksha Bandhan honours the unbreakable and precious bond between brothers and sisters. (Canva)

If you and your loved ones are marking the auspicious occasion, here's everything you need to know about the festival, including the shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi, the correct date, timings, and purnima tithi.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: When is Rakhi?

Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the Shravana/Sawan month during the full moon or Purnima day. This year, there is confusion around the date, as Purnima tithi begins on August 8. However, according to Drik Panchang, Rakhi falls on August 9 in 2025.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the Shravana/Sawan month during the full moon or Purnima day.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi, timings

Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi - 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM, August 9

Duration - 7 hours 37 minutes

Purnima Tithi Begins - 2:12 PM on August 8, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 1:24 PM on August 9, 2025

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra period will get over before sunrise. It is believed that Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be done during Bhadra. It should be noted that Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnima Tithi.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Citywise Raksha Bandhan Muhurat

New Delhi - 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM

Mumbai - 6:18 AM to 1:24 PM

Gurgaon - 5:48 AM to 1:24 PM

Noida - 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM

Bengaluru - 6:07 AM to 1:24 PM

Pune - 6:15 AM to 1:24 PM

Chennai - 5:56 AM to 1:24 PM

Kolkata - 5:11 AM to 1:24 PM

Hyderabad - 5:58 AM to 1:24 PM

Ahmedabad - 6:14 AM to 1:24 PM

Jaipur - 5:55 AM to 1:24 PM

Chandigarh - 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM