Top 5 Radhika Merchant ethnic looks that are perfect for Rakhi 2025 celebrations with your family: Sequins to silk saree

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, married to their son, Anant Ambani, has cemented herself as a fashionista with her multiple couture looks, designer wedding ensembles, and simple, breezy cotton suits, especially her festive wear looks. Let Radhika Merchant's ethnic looks inspire your Rakhi 2025 outfit.

As Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi, approaches (it falls on August 9), everyone is on the lookout for ethnic dresses to make a statement during their family celebration. We have compiled a list of Radhika's most stunning ethnic ensembles that you can wear during the Rakhi 2025 celebrations with your family.

The sequinned Manish Malhotra saree

Sequins will never go out of fashion! As for sequin sarees, they scream celebration and have been a favourite look of Bollywood celebrities for years now. Radhika Merchant also embraced the fashion statement for an occasion. She wore a champagne gold, ombré saree from designer Manish Malhotra's collection. You too can pick a similar look for Rakhi, and style it with a statement choker necklace, matching jhumkis, hair tied in a gajra-adorned bun, and striking makeup.

The blush pink saree

Radhika's blush pink chiffon saree with a beaded tassel-adorned ivory blouse is a perfect blend of vintage fashion and modern elegance. Wear an outfit inspired by this traditional look, and style it with a choker necklace and dainty earrings like Radhika. You can either leave your tresses open or tie them in a ponytail like Radhika. As for the glam, go for bold eyeliner, glossy pink lips, darkened brows, glowing blush, and mascara-adorned lashes.

The glamorous Desi Girl look

A corset saree is a head-turner no matter the occasion. This deep greyish, silver saree features a strapless bustier blouse with a bodycon silhouette and a plunging neckline. As for the sequin saree, it enhances Radhika's frame like a second skin. She wore the look with a diamond choker, kohl-lined eyes, loose tresses styled with blowout waves, and a bracelet.

The orange silk saree

Radhika wore the orange and gold silk saree for the inauguration of the new Swadesh store in Mumbai alongside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta. The ensemble is a perfect outfit for a newlywed bride celebrating her first Rakhi. Like Radhika, you can pair the saree with gold and emerald-adorned jewels, including a choker necklace, matching earrings, and bangles.

The simple cotton suit

Lastly, if you are someone whose fashion mantra is ‘less is more’, this simple butter yellow cotton suit from Radhika's closet could be your Rakhi look. Just pair the embroidered suit set with a matching dupatta, no-makeup look, loose tresses, and dainty jewellery pieces.