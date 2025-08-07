Newlywed Mahua Moitra looks beautiful in traditional red saree, gold jewellery at wedding reception with Pinaki Misra

Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra looked stunning in an elegant red saree with golden embroidery, paired with gold jewellery, at her wedding reception with Pinaki Misra. The reception was held at The Lalit, New Delhi, and was attended by several prominent political leaders from across party lines. Also read | MP Mahua Moitra married Pinaki Misra in a stunning Varanasi silk saree. See pics Newlyweds, former BJD MP Pinaki Misra and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, with NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule at their wedding reception in New Delhi.(@supriya_sule/X)

What Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra wore

The couple had a private wedding ceremony in Germany on May 30, 2025, and the reception was a celebration of their union with friends, colleagues, and political heavyweights. TMC MP Mahua Moitra opted for a Jamdani saree and a matching blouse in a rich red hue with intricate golden embroidery for the reception. Her dewy makeup look, complete with red bindi and lipstick, added to her elegance.

Mahua paired the saree with a statement layered gold necklace and matching earrings, and also added a minimal maang tika to complete the look. She styled her hair in a simple bun and went for a bold, elegant makeup look with shades of bronze, highlighting her eyes with kajal and mascara, and a bright red lip colour.

Her husband, Pinaki Misra, a member of the Biju Janata Dal party who served as a Member of Parliament, chose a white kurta with red embroidery to complement the bride's bright red saree.

Some notable attendees

At their wedding reception, Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra posed with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the dinner. Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule, took to social media to post her wishes for the newlyweds, saying, “Congratulations, Mahua and Pinaki! Wishing you a beautiful journey ahead filled with joy and happiness!”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, also shared a picture from the reception and wrote, “To Mahua and Pinaki, wishing the best always!” Trinamool Congress MPs Sagarika Ghose, Saayoni Ghosh and Rachna Banerjee also extended their warm wishes to the couple on social media.