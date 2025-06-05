MP Mahua Moitra married Pinaki Misra in an intimate ceremony, in a stunning Varanasi silk. See pics

Member of the Parliament Mahua Moitra married Pinaki Misra on June 5. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Berlin, Germany. The first pictures of the wedding ceremony were shared by designer brand Raw mango, on their official Instagram profile. “Parliamentarian Mahua Moitra married lawyer and MP Pinaki Misra in a quiet ceremony in Berlin, Germany," wrote Raw mango.(Instagram/@raw_mango)

Sharing a picture of the couple, Raw mango’s caption read, “Parliamentarian Mahua Moitra married lawyer and MP Pinaki Misra in a quiet ceremony in Berlin, Germany.”

Here's what Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra wore:

Describing Mahua Moitra’s stunning wedding attire, Raw mango added, “The bride wore the custom Parigul sari in pale pink Varanasi brocade woven with silk and real zari, with rani pink meenakari work on the trellis of flowers. It is paired with the Gulshera blouse, in satin silk.”

Pinaki Misra, on the other hand, complemented Mahua Moitra in a custom quilted bundi, realised in pale pink handwoven silk.

The designer brand Raw Mango shared more pictures from the intimate ceremony. In one of the pictures, Mahua Moitra can be seen smiling and clapping. “The Varanasi silk brocade sari, woven with real zari and pale pink silk, draws from archival textiles and features a play of rani pink meenakari in the floral jaal. It is woven using the elaborate Kadwa technique in a ‘jangla’ pattern, where each motif is woven separately utilizing an extra weft insertion and the reverse of the textile reveals the absence of thread floats. She pairs it with the pale pink Gulshera blouse in silk satin,” Raw mango captioned the picture.

Here's how Mahua Moitra accessorised her look:

MP Mahua Moitra kept it minimal in a gold statement necklace, a pearl choker, statement gold earrings and a golden maang tikka. In a statement wedding ring with studded emerald, and minimal makeup - kohl eyes and a shade of pink lipstick, Mahua Moitra rounded off her wedding look.

More about Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra:

Mahua moitra is an Indian politician who won the 2019 Indian general elections as the Trinamool Congress party candidate from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. She served as the member of parliament till 2023 before being expelled.

Pinaki Misra is also an Indian politician from the Biju Janata Dal party, who served as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Puri. Pinaki Misra was previously married to Sangita Misra and has two children with her.