TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Mishra host wedding reception in Delhi

Leaders cutting across party lines were present at the wedding reception of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Mishra at Delhi's Hotel Lalit on Tuesday. Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Mishra (L&C) got married in a private ceremony in Germany on May 30. (X/@sagarikaghose)

Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Mishra got married in an intimate ceremony in Germany on May 30.

Clad in a red saree with golden embroidery work, Mahua Moitra was adorned in traditional gold jewellery at the Delhi reception. Meanwhile, Mishra was wearing a traditional white outfit with a red embroidered patch.

From Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, several leaders were seen seated at the dinner table at the event.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was also among the guests at the wedding reception. Sharing a picture of herself, Moitra, Mishra and Sonia Gandhi, she said, "To Mahua & Pinaki, Wishing the best always!"

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule extended her greetings to the newlyweds and said, "Congratulations, Mahua (@MahuaMoitra) and Pinaki! Wishing you a beautiful journey ahead filled with joy and happiness!"

Sagarika Ghose, TMC MP and deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, also was present at the event. "Wishing beautiful bride @MahuaMoitra and Pinaki Misra every happiness at their lovely reception this evening. Big congratulations," she posted on X.

Former Congress leader Kunwar Danish Ali was seen reuniting with his colleagues at Moitra and Mishra's reception. "Wonderful evening spent reconnecting with colleagues of 17th Lok Sabha, Shri @yadavakhilesh Shri @revanth_anumula and Shri @BhagwantMann at the gracious reception hosted by @MahuaMoitra and @OfPinaki . An evening of conversations, camaraderie, and celebration," he posted on X.

Seen in the frame were Ali, former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Mahua Moitra, the two-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency, who is known for her fiery speeches in the Parliament, used to be an investment banker before shifting to politics.

She married Pinaki Mishra, who is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and a former BJP MP from the Puri constituency. He first entered Lok Sabha from Puri in 1996 on a Congress ticket. He then went on represent the constituency for three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014 and 2019.