MP Mahua Moitra marries former BJD MP in Germany: Who is her husband Pinaki Misra?

West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra, of the Trinamool Congress, has reportedly tied the knot with former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra. Misra is currently an MP from Puri constituency. (X)

According to media reports, the private wedding ceremony took place on May 3 in Germany. Moitra was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

However, no public announcement has been made regarding the marriage, with both leaders remaining quiet on the ceremony.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Moitra is one of the popular faces of the Opposition, and is known for her fiery speeches in the Parliament. She is a two-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency. Moitra was an investment banker, who later shifted to politics.

In the photos from the marriage ceremony, accessed by India Today, both Moitra and Misra are seen smiling, with the former decked in gold jewellery. However, the political parties that they belong to - BJD and TMC - have maintained silence on the development.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

1.Born in 1959, the 64-year-old is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, having previously represented Moitra in the top court as her counsel.

2. Misra completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the Delhi University, later moving towards a political career.

3. He is currently an MP from the Puri constituency representing the BJD. In the Parliament, Misra is also part of the Standing Committee on Finance and the Business Advisory Committee, and several such high-profile panels.

4. He is a four-time MP who won his first Lok Sabha election from the Puri constituency in 1996 on a Congress ticket against former union minister Braja Kishore Tripathy. He has represented the constituency for three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

5. He was previously married to Sangita Misra, and has a son and daughter from his previous marriage.