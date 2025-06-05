Mahua Moitra confirms marriage with Pinaki Misra, shares photo; Shashi Tharoor reacts

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday evening confirmed her marriage with senior advocate and former BJD MP, Pinaki Misra. Sharing a photograph of her and Misra cutting the wedding cake, she wrote on X that she is grateful for the love and good wishes. Mahua Moitra with Pinaki Misra. (X)

"Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful," she wrote on X.

Several media houses reported that the two politicians had married in Germany.

Several prominent personalities congratulated the newlywed couple. TMC Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur, Saayoni Ghosh, took to X to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations Mm & Pm…Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra, wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter!" she wrote on X.

Also read: MP Mahua Moitra marries former BJD MP in Germany: Who is her husband Pinaki Misra?

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also congratulated Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra.

"Wishing my good friends and colleagues, Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra, all happiness as they embark on married life together. May they enjoy the blessings of the heavens for a long and blissful married life," wrote Tharoor on X.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Also read: 5 things about TMC MP Mahua Moitra: Ex-husband, education, dream job and more

Misra, a leader from the BJD, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.

With inputs from PTI