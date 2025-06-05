Trinamool's Mahua Moitra marries former BJD MP in a ceremony abroad: Report

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra married in a discreet ceremony held in Germany on May 30, according to reports. Mahua Moitra is currently serving her second term as the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal.(PTI File)

The wedding, kept under wraps by both leaders and their respective parties, has only now come to light through photos accessed by India Today, PTI and The Telegraph Online, showing Moitra smiling in a traditional gold ensemble.

As per a PTI report, Moitra, 50, and Misra, 65, got married in a private ceremony in Germany.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Mahua Moitra is currently serving her second term as the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. She was re-elected in 2024 after defeating BJP's Amrita Roy, having earlier defeated Kalyan Chaubey in 2019.

Accused in cash-for-query case

Mahua Moitra is accused of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking his questions in the Parliament. She is also accused of sharing her parliamentary login-credentials with the businessman.

Mahua Moitra has denied accepting bribes. She claimed she had shared the credentials to have the businessman's staff type out her parliamentary queries on the official portal.

In December 2023, however, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha for "unethical conduct".

Mahua Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

Pinaki Misra is a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal and has represented the Puri constituency in Odisha. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.