5 things about TMC MP Mahua Moitra: Ex-husband, education, dream job and more

Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress quietly tied the knot with former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra in Germany on May 30, The Telegraph reported. Trinamool Congress MP Mahau Moitra at Parliament in New Delhi.(PTI file)

HT.com couldn't independently verify the information.

Photos sourced by The Telegraph showed Mahua Moitra, 50, wearing gold jewellery and smiling as she holds hands with Pinaki Misra, 65.

Here are 5 things about Mahau Moitra:

1. From Wall Street to Parliament: Before entering Indian politics, Mahua Moitra lived a very different life — crunching numbers at JP Morgan in New York and London. She studied economics and math at the prestigious Mount Holyoke College in the US, graduating in 1998. But in 2008, Moitra traded in her high-flying banking job to return to India and enter politics — first with the Congress’s youth wing and later with Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. Her fiery speeches and sharp wit quickly made her a standout voice in Parliament.

2. Mahua Moitra's first marriage: Moitra had earlier married Lars Brorson, a Danish financier. She’s kept this chapter of her life fairly private but confirmed the marriage — and eventual separation — herself on social media, calling out misinformation about her name and identity. “My ex husband is Lars Wauvert Brorson. My name is and has always been Mahua Moitra,” she had posted on X. The two eventually parted ways.

3. Fallout with Jai Anant Dehadrai: Moitra was embroiled in a controversy with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, whom she described as a “jilted ex”. The dispute, which began with personal allegations, soon turned political. Dehadrai accused her of accepting gifts and favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for raising questions in Parliament — something the TMC firebrand MP vehemently denied, calling it a targeted attack on her credibility. The saga also played out in courtrooms. A probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter is underway.

4. Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Parliament: In December 2023, Moitra faced her biggest political setback yet — expulsion from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee found her guilty in the so-called “cash-for-query” scandal. While her supporters called it a politically motivated move, the committee cited serious ethical breaches.

5. Her relentless attack on Adani Group: Moitra drew national attention for her repeated criticism of billionaire Gautam Adani and the alleged government favouritism towards the Adani Group. She repeatedly raised questions in Parliament about alleged crony capitalism, especially after the explosive Hindenburg Research report accused Adani’s conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.