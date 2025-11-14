Cardiac surgeon shares 5 habits to avoid to reduce the risk of heart failure: ‘I'd never skip my sleep and exercise…’

Heart failure often develops quietly, with few warning signs, which is why caring for your heart long before symptoms appear is essential. Small, everyday habits can slowly strain the heart, increasing the risk of serious complications later in life. Being mindful of these behaviours - and making simple, consistent changes - can make a meaningful difference in keeping your heart healthy for years to come. Dr Yaranov recommends avoiding these habits for a healthier heart. (Pexel)

Also Read | Cardiac surgeon says this ingredient present in most packaged foods and beverages is silently destroying your heart

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant surgeon specialising in advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, has outlined five habits he personally avoids to reduce the risk of heart failure.

In an Instagram video posted on November 14, the cardiologist highlights, “Most heart problems don’t start with pain or dramatic symptoms. They start quietly. Slowly. And people feel ‘fine’ right up until the moment they’re not. These simple habits aren’t about perfection - they’re about giving your heart the best chance to stay strong for decades.”

Blood pressure

According to Dr Yaranov, blood pressure is a silent trigger and must be monitored regularly. He highlights, “I'd never ignore my blood pressure. It is a silent killer. You can feel fine and still be at risk. I check mine regularly.”

Exercise

Dr Yaranov stresses the importance of exercising for healthy functioning of the heart. He explains, “I'd never skip my exercise. Your heart is a muscle. If you don't use it, you're going to lose it. Just move for 30 minutes a day.”

Ultra-processed food

The cardiac surgeon emphasises that he would never rely on ultra-processed foods, noting that they fuel inflammation and raise cholesterol levels. He stresses that true heart protection comes from nourishing the body with real, whole foods.

Sleep

Dr Yaranov highlights the importance of prioritising regular and adequate sleep in order to protect your heart. He explains, “I would never ignore my sleep. Poor sleep or sleep apnea can raise your blood pressure and trigger heart failure.”

Preventive medications

The heart surgeon underscores that he would never refuse evidence-based preventive treatment. He says that if statins or blood pressure tablets are prescribed, you should take them, as they truly are life-saving.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.