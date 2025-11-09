Doctor reveals regular plant protein intake can lower blood pressure naturally; shares 6 dietary changes for high BP

High blood pressure is one of the most common cardiovascular concerns in the country - often fuelled by poor dietary choices, high salt intake, and sedentary lifestyles. While medication is sometimes necessary, many cases can be managed through simple, sustainable changes in daily habits. Small shifts in diet, such as incorporating heart-healthy foods and reducing processed ingredients, can help lower blood pressure naturally and support long-term cardiovascular health. Simple dietary changes like limiting salt intake can lower blood pressure.(Pixabay)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, shares six simple dietary habits that can naturally lower blood pressure and boost heart health.

In an Instagram video posted on October 9, the physician notes, “Each of these foods or habits supports vascular health in a different way. Together, they form a strong foundation for non-drug blood pressure control.”

Limit salt

According to Dr Sood, excess sodium makes the body retain more water, which raises blood volume and arterial pressure. He explains, “Lowering sodium can reduce systolic BP by six to seven mmHg on average. Aim for less than or equal to 2,300 mg per day (approximately one teaspoon of salt), or 1,500 mg per day if hypertensive. Use fresh foods and herbs instead of packaged salt mixes.”

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines play a vital role in supporting heart and overall cardiovascular health. Dr Sood highlights, “EPA and DHA from fish improve endothelial function and reduce vascular resistance. A two to three gram daily intake can lower systolic BP by approximately two to three mmHg.”

Legumes and plant proteins

According to the physician, plant proteins from legumes like beans, lentils, and chickpeas are loaded with potassium, magnesium, and fibre. He explains, “They may help blood vessels relax and reduce ACE activity. Regular intake (about half to one cup, three to five times weekly) is linked with modest BP drops of approximately one mmHg and better control overall.”

Nitrate-rich veggies

Dr Sood notes that vegetables like beetroot, spinach, and arugula are rich in nitric oxide, which promotes vasodilation. He elaborates, “A portion daily (approximately 80 grams spinach or 100 to 200 mL beetroot juice) can lower systolic BP by about five mmHg in hypertensive adults.”

Nuts

According to the physician, nuts like walnuts, pistachios, and almonds supply the body with magnesium, arginine, and unsaturated fats that improve vessel flexibility. He adds, “Pistachios show the greatest effect, lowering systolic BP by approximately two mmHg. Use unsalted nuts a few times per week.”

Fermented dairy

Dr Sood explains, “Yoghurt and kefir may produce ACE-inhibiting peptides that aid vasodilation. Some studies show approximately five mmHg systolic reduction after eight weeks, though effects vary. Choose plain, low-sugar, live-culture versions several times weekly.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.