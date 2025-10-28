Cardiologist reveals what you should have after dinner if you are craving something before bedtime: ‘2 walnuts…’

If your sleep is not as smooth-sailing as you would like, instead of blaming the ticking clock in your room or the inability to find the right side of pillow (the envied cold side), consider backing up a bit and evaluating the journey leading up to bedtime. Improve sleep quality with the right daily habits.(Freepik)

Upon a closer look, it may feel like an obstacle course: doomscrolling on social media, resisting the urge to start a new series and playing devil's advocate about whether to heat the frozen pizza or make ramen from scratch.

One of the primary sleep disturbances is the food you eat leading up to bedtime. A study published in 2020 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health revealed that meal timing is a key determinant for frequent awakenings at night and poor sleep quality. Meal timing here refers to how close your dinner is to bedtime. The researchers reiterated the value of the gap between meals and bedtime. They called it ‘a widely accepted sleep hygiene practice.’

Eating heavily before bed sets off a chain reaction. When you eat close to bedtime, you are likely to face sleep problems because of a bloated belly. You end up tossing and turning, and before you know your alarm is already ringing to ‘wake’ you up.

A more recent study from this year, in October, highlighted that if you sleep late, your brain ages faster, inviting dangers like neurodegenerative disorders, such as dementia.

So, when exactly should you eat dinner then? To find out the answer to this question, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Haresh Mehta, consultant, cardiology at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar. The rough time frame, he suggested, “Try finishing your dinner at least 2 hours before bedtime.”

ALSO READ: Pumpkin seeds for better sleep: A complete guide to their nutritional value and how to add to your diet

If you are one of the few to eat dinner late at night, whether because of work pressures or simply habit, it's worth knowing how it hurts your body, for an eye-opener moment.

“When you eat a heavy dinner late at night, your body keeps working instead of resting. It can lead to acidity, poor sleep, and higher sugar and cholesterol levels. Over time, that puts pressure on your heart," the cardiologist shared.

Even after dinner, sometimes the cravings stay, the urge to cleanse your palate or munch on something sweet/spicy to call it a day. Instead of reaching for usuals like chips or noodles, Dr Haresh Mehta shared with us these four healthy options and highlighted the benefits for each:

1. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea makes you sleepy. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

Swap with: Instead of tea or coffee, try a warm cup of chamomile tea.

Instead of tea or coffee, try a warm cup of chamomile tea. Health value: I t helps blood pressure stay under control and relaxes blood vessels.

t helps blood pressure stay under control and relaxes blood vessels. Sleep value: People who drink it often tell me they sleep more deeply and wake up fresher.

People who drink it often tell me they sleep more deeply and wake up fresher. How to have it: Avoid adding sugar. A few drops of honey are fine.

2. Turmeric water

Turmeric water relaxes your heart. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Health value: Turmeric has a natural compound called curcumin. It helps reduce swelling inside your blood vessels, controls cholesterol, and improves blood flow. It keeps arteries clean and heart relaxed.

Turmeric has a natural compound called curcumin. It helps reduce swelling inside your blood vessels, controls cholesterol, and improves blood flow. It keeps arteries clean and heart relaxed. Sleep value: Those who drink it feel lighter, sleep better, and wake up without that heavy feeling.

Those who drink it feel lighter, sleep better, and wake up without that heavy feeling. How to have it: Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of warm water. Can add a few drops of lemon juice and half a teaspoon of honey for taste. Drink it warm, not hot, about one hour after dinner.

3. Small and handful of nuts (walnuts or almonds)

Eat 2 walnuts. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Swap with: Instead of chips or biscuits, eat healthy nuts if one feels like munching.

Instead of chips or biscuits, eat healthy nuts if one feels like munching. Health value: They have good fats that lower bad cholesterol and keep your arteries clean.

They have good fats that lower bad cholesterol and keep your arteries clean. Portion: Nuts are healthy, but high in calories. Eat only about five to seven soaked almonds or two walnuts

4. Lemon and ginger tea

This tea helps with bloating. (Picture credit:Freepik)

Health value: Great option after dinner, reduces bloating. It also improves blood flow, reduces inflammation.

Great option after dinner, reduces bloating. It also improves blood flow, reduces inflammation. Sleep value: Sleep quality is better if digestion is smooth. This tea helps with digestion.

Heart-healthy habits begin one step at a time. Late-night dinners take a toll on your heart functions. So when can you start seeing the results? The cardiologist revealed that within two weeks itself you start to see changes in your sleep patterns. “Small changes matter. If you replace late-night snacks with these simple drinks or foods for even two weeks, you’ll start feeling lighter, sleeping better, and your heart will thank you," he elaborated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.