Pune endocrinologist warns ‘kids too can get high cholesterol levels’; shares why it shouldn't be left unchecked

Cholesterol is thought to affect adults traditionally. But lately, cholesterol issues are found in children, too. To learn more about this alarming trend, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sajili Mehta, consultant pediatric endocrinologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, who confirmed that there is indeed a worrying trend of cholesterol cases in children. Children too may have high cholesterol levels. (Picture credit: Freepik)

And it is not limited to one demographic group only. According to the endocrinologist, cholesterol levels have gone up globally due to modern lifestyle habits. “A host of factors like the rise of sedentary lifestyles, fat-rich diets, and processed foods have led to the rise of cholesterol levels across the world,” she revealed.

Dr Mehta also cited the findings of a 2017 district-level survey in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, which showed that more than a quarter of school-going children were hypercholesterolemic, meaning they had cholesterol levels above 190 mg/dL. Not only in India, Dr Mehta mentioned that cholesterol levels have risen globally. In the US, nearly 21 per cent of children aged between 6 and 19 were found to have at least one abnormal cholesterol reading.

Common causes of cholesterol

The shift largely comes from changing lifestyles and eating patterns. The issue is two-fold: unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles.

“The most common causes for this rise can be attributed to the rise in the consumption of processed foods like sweetened beverages, fast food and convenience snacks,” the endocrinologist explained, reminding that unhealthy fats and sugars significantly disturb the physiological system. Frequent intake of junk food spikes the bad cholesterol.

“With the rise of computer or phone screens as playtime, we are also observing a steep decline in physical activity,” Dr Mehta further added. The dip in physical activity due to increased screen time means children spend more time sitting, burning fewer calories.

“In certain cases, we also see a genetic prediction to hypercholesterolemia, where family members pass on the condition to their children," she pointed out one non-modifiable risk factor. This means that some children may inherit the faulty gene that makes them naturally more predisposed to higher cholesterol levels, affecting how their bodies process cholesterol.

Some of the warning signs parents should note, as per Dr Mehta, are: rapid weight fluctuations, constant fatigue, and difficulty in breathing. When these are spotted, an immediate physician visit is required.

What happens if cholesterol in children is left unchecked?

If high cholesterol in children is not managed or they do not get medical attention, then they can start damaging their arteries. According to Dr Mehta, the consequences can be ‘extreme.'

“It causes premature arterial plaque formation, which in turn exacerbates the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases like heart ailments, diabetes and obesity," she described the risks. Children become vulnerable to plaque build-up. Plaque build-up is associated with cardiovascular diseases and even heart attacks. Likewise, unmanaged cholesterol also lays the groundwork for many chronic health issues, too, like diabetes.

“Arterial jamming may become apparent as early as adolescence if bad habits continue,” the endocrinologist warned, reminding how arteries are among the first to bear the consequences of high cholesterol.

How parents can prevent and manage?

Parents can help the case through prevention, with the help of these tips, as recommended by the endocrinologist:

1. Good diet: A child should consume a balanced diet rich in all the micronutrients, including green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, whole grains, etc. Curb the consumption of fried food and sweets.

2. Physical activity: A minimum of 60 minutes of physical activity per day is essential. Families can seamlessly integrate this into their daily schedules through habits like evening strolls, weekly sports activities, etc.

3. Regular check-ups: Lastly, regular paediatric check-ups focused on cholesterol testing must be prioritised. This is all the more necessary for families with a history of heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.