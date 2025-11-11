Cardiac surgeon breaks down whether melatonin use is linked to increased risk of heart failure

A new American Heart Association study has raised concerns about a possible link between long-term melatonin use and a higher risk of heart failure. But does this mean taking melatonin can actually cause the heart to fail - or could it be pointing to deeper, underlying health issues? Read more to discover whether melatonin actually causes heart failure.(Unsplash)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant surgeon, specialising in advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, is breaking down whether melatonin use may be linked to a higher risk of heart failure. In an Instagram video posted on November 11, the cardiac surgeon addresses a new American Heart Association study linking melatonin use to heart failure, clarifying what the research actually found and what it means for users.

What did the study find?

Dr Yaranov states, “News came out this morning from a study presented at the American Heart Association that linked long-term melatonin use with higher risk of heart failure.” He then goes on to break down what the researchers examined and the key findings of their study.

The cardiac surgeon explains, “The researchers looked at more than 1,30,000 adults that had insomnia and followed for five years. Those who used melatonin had a 90% higher chance of developing heart failure, more hospitalisation, and the risk of dying from heart failure.”

Does melatonin really cause heart failure?

Dr Yaranov emphasises that the study’s findings show an association - not a direct cause-and-effect link - between melatonin use and heart failure. He explains, “The people who rely on melatonin every night have severe sleep disturbance, more stress, and underlying medical disease or sometimes underdiagnosed sleep apnea. And all of this can be independently increasing your cardiovascular risk factor.”

He stresses that melatonin, in itself, is not dangerous. The cardiac surgeon adds that to determine whether melatonin truly plays a role or is merely a marker of underlying health issues, further research - particularly well-designed randomised controlled trials - is needed.

However, he warns, “If you depend on melatonin every night just to sleep, your body is signaling something. It deserves evaluation. Sleep is the core part of heart health. Treat the cause, do not treat the symptom.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.