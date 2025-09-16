How to protect your heart: Cardiologist shares 5 daily habits to lower your heart attack risk

Heart disease is a serious problem that leads to many deaths worldwide. Every heartbeat could be your last, making heart attacks a primary concern. While some risk factors for heart disease are inherited, many can be prevented. Your daily choices, such as your diet, exercise, and stress management, impact your heart health. By making minor changes to your routine, you can reduce your risk of heart attacks and improve your overall health. Here are five important habits that can help you and may even save your life. What are 5 ways you can prevent and reduce the risks of a heart attack?(Adobe Stock)

What is a balanced diet for the heart?

What you put on your plate matters more than you think. A diet loaded with saturated fats, processed foods, and excess sugar can dramatically elevate your cholesterol levels, trigger weight gain, and skyrocket your blood pressure, all key culprits contributing to heart disease, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Instead of falling into these dietary traps, focus on embracing a heart-friendly diet:

Fruits and vegetables: "Bursting with antioxidants, fibre, and important vitamins, these powerhouses fortify your heart", Dr Gautam Rege, Interventional Cardiologist, Jupiter Hospitals, tells Health Shots. Whole grains, such as oats, brown rice, and whole wheat bread, can effectively lower cholesterol levels according to The Nutrition Source. Lean proteins: Opt for fish, beans, lentils, and skinless poultry to boost your protein intake without the unhealthy fats, according to the UK’s National Health Institute. Good fats: Incorporate heart-protective unsaturated fats from sources like olive oil, nuts, seeds, and avocados into your meals as per Harvard Health. Pro Tip: Follow the “80-20 rule”, aim for 80% of your diet to be made up of nutrient-dense whole foods while allowing for 20% to enjoy occasional indulgences.

How to stay physically active?

Your heart is a muscle, and like any muscle, it thrives on regular exercise, as per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. A sedentary lifestyle invites a host of cardiovascular issues. In contrast, physical activity strengthens your heart, enhances blood circulation, reduces cholesterol, and maintains a healthy weight, all of which are critical factors in lowering heart attack risks.

Aim for 30 minutes daily: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, five times a week. Include strength training: "Engage in strength training exercises two to three times per week to build lean muscle mass, which aids in regulating blood sugar and metabolism", shares the cardiologist. Small changes count: Even simple adjustments, like opting for stairs over elevators or taking a walking break after meals, can accumulate significant health benefits. Consistency is key: Focus on enjoyable activities that encourage a daily habit of movement as per the British Heart Foundation.

How to manage stress to reduce heart attack risk?

Chronic stress is a silent killer, unleashing harmful hormones like cortisol and adrenaline that can elevate blood pressure and overstrain your heart. Moreover, stress often drives unhealthy coping mechanisms such as overeating, smoking, or increased alcohol consumption, as per Harvard Health.

To protect your heart against the attack of stress, consider these methods:

Mindful breathing or meditation: Dedicate 10–15 minutes daily to these practices to reduce stress levels, as per the American Heart Association. Engage in relaxing hobbies: "Immerse yourself in enjoyable activities like gardening, painting, or reading that can divert your mind from stressors", explains Dr Rege. Prioritise sleep: Aim for quality rest, ideally 7–8 hours per night, as poor sleep can escalate stress and adversely affect your heart health, as per the American Heart Association. Stay socially connected: Engaging with family or friends can significantly lighten emotional burdens, as per Innovation in Aging.

How to detox your body from smoking and alcohol?

Smoking isn't just bad; it’s downright lethal for your heart. It wreaks havoc on blood vessels, diminishes oxygen levels in the blood, and accelerates plaque buildup in arteries, significantly elevating heart attack risk as per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Quitting smoking can drastically reduce your heart attack risk within months. If you find it challenging, professional help, support groups, or nicotine replacement therapies can ease the process, as per the American Cancer Society. Limit alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol intake raises blood pressure and can trigger heart rhythm problems. If you choose to drink, moderation is essential, with no more than one drink per day for women and two for men, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr Gautam Rege says, "the safest option for your heart is to avoid alcohol entirely"

How to monitor your health daily?

Prevention paired with awareness is key. Many heart risk factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, often whisper silently until it’s too late, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Regular health check-ups can help you catch problems early on.