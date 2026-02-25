Did you know fastest way to lower blood pressure naturally takes less than 2 minutes? Cardiologist reveals what it is

Without treatment, high blood pressure (BP) can lead to severe health issues. According to the American Heart Association, undetected or untreated high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, can become the primary reason for heart attack, stroke, heart failure, vision loss, kidney disease or failure, plaque buildup in the arteries, and more. Cardiologist suggests a breathing technique to lower blood pressure levels. (Pexel)

Therefore, it is important to treat high blood pressure in a timely manner. While getting medications and consulting your doctor should be your first choice, it is also necessary to adopt heart-healthy lifestyle choices to manage high blood pressure.

In a February 25 Instagram post, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a board-certified interventional cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, discussed the fastest way to lower high blood pressure. According to him, this method, which he elaborates in the post, is the ‘fastest way to lower your blood pressure naturally’ and takes less than 2 minutes a day.