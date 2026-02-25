Shahid Kapoor turns 45: Birthday boy swears by this 'not extreme' diet to stay energetic and fit, shares workout secrets

Actor Shahid Kapoor – who rang in his 45th birthday on February 25, 2026 – continues to defy biology with the energy levels of a newcomer and the physique of an athlete. So, how does the actor maintain that razor-sharp jawline and relentless stamina? According to the birthday boy himself, the secret isn't a magic pill or a gruelling, joyless regime — it’s all about sustainability. Also read | When Deepika Padukone got honest about 'size zero' craze and crash diets: 'I know a lot of people who...' As Shahid Kapoor enters his mid-40s looking better than ever, his message was clear: prioritise movement, and practise mindful eating. (PTI)

Mindful eating over strict restriction In a January 21, 2026 interview with Indianexpress.com, Shahid Kapoor pulled back the curtain on his plate. A lifelong vegetarian, he credited his plant-based lifestyle for his natural balance. However, he was quick to distance himself from the 'extreme' diet culture often found in Bollywood. Rather than obsessing over macros or carrying a food scale, Shahid followed a light and steady approach: eating frequent meals, avoiding late-night binges and indulging in simple, home-cooked comfort food.

He said, "I try to eat clean and stay disciplined, but I am not extreme about it. I have been a vegetarian, so my meals naturally stay balanced — plenty of greens, vegetables, and pulses. I avoid heavy, unhealthy foods and don’t eat late at night, as it really affects my energy. Instead of weighing everything I eat, I prefer smaller, frequent meals that keep me feeling light and steady. That said, I am human — I enjoy comfort food once in a while, especially simple home-cooked meals. For me, it is about mindful eating rather than strict restriction."

Shahid's fitness secret: consistency over intensity When it comes to the gym, Shahid’s philosophy was surprisingly grounded. He isn't interested in ego lifting or burning out. Instead, he focuses on longevity and agility.

Shahid explained, "For me, fitness is about consistency rather than intensity. My routine usually includes a mix of functional training, strength work, and mobility exercises to keep me agile and injury-free. I prefer training in the morning, which gives me a good head start to the day. I also try to add some cardio or a sport whenever possible just to keep things interesting. Overall, it is about maintaining a balanced routine that supports my energy, my work, and my overall well-being."

