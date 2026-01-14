When Deepika Padukone got honest about 'size zero' craze and crash diets: 'I know a lot of people who...'

She shared: “Ideally, one should not reach a stage where you have to do it suddenly and go on crash diets and exercises. You need to be conscious on a daily basis. I feel that this should be your lifestyle. For me, working out and eating healthy is a part of my lifestyle. I don't do it for a particular day or a shoot. I know a lot of people who eat crazy and don't work out and suddenly they want a perfect body for which they go on a crash diet . This takes a toll on your hormones. It is always better to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle.”

When asked if the pressure to take shortcuts like crash dieting takes a toll on her health, Deepika's stance was firm: fitness is a marathon, not a sprint. Deepika, in the 2012 interview with Rediff, also highlighted the biological consequences of inconsistent habits, noting how ‘yo-yo’ dieting can wreak havoc on the body.

Actor Deepika Padukone is known for her athletic frame and disciplined lifestyle. In an old interview, she got candid about the pitfalls of extreme fitness shortcuts and the fixation on being ' size zero '. She also addressed the gruelling demands of the film industry, where actors are often expected to transform their bodies overnight for specific roles or shoots. Also read | Bridesmaid Deepika Padukone sparkles in stunning saree at friend's wedding in New York: See pic

Stamina over size Deepika was also asked about the 'size zero' trend that dominated the fashion and film industries at the time. For Deepika, the problem wasn't necessarily the size itself, but how one achieved it. While many celebrities feel pressured to fit into a specific dress size, Deepika argued that measurements are a poor indicator of true health. Drawing from her background as a former badminton player, she pointed out that appearances can be deceiving.

“I am someone who believes that size doesn't matter; fitness and health should come first. I know people who are heavy but they have great stamina and at the same time I also know people who are skinny with no stamina. It depends on your fitness level. There is nothing wrong with being a size zero as long as it is a healthy size zero,” Deepika said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.