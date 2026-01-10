Bridesmaid Deepika Padukone sparkles in stunning saree at friend's wedding in New York: See pic

Is there a saree in this world that Deepika Padukone cannot rock? Likely not. On Saturday morning, an unseen picture of the actor emerged from New York, where she was attending the wedding of her friends Sneha Ramachander and Chris Rossi. Deepika Padukone with her friends at a wedding in New York.

Deepika decks up for an NY wedding

The pictures show the bride surrounded by her bridemaids, one of which is Deepika. The actor wore a beautiful purple Bandhani saree with a luxe border and embroidered blouse. She paired it with a chunky choker and large earrings. She tied her hair in her staple slick bun.

The bride was dressed in a red saree, which she paired with polki jewellery.

Earlier on Friday, the wedding DJ, DJ Mehul had shared pictures of Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh from the wedding. Ranveer even praised him for the ‘banger set’ he played at the celebrations.

Ranveer and Deepika had been in US since before the New Years. A picture of them sharing a kiss as the clock stuck 12 also circulated widely on social media.

Deepika's promise on 40th birthday

Deepika also celebrated her 40th birthday on by launching an initiative that she says will empower the next generation of creative talent. The actor, known for her roles in Chennai Express, Padmaavat, Piku and Pathaan, announced the launch of The OnSet Program, the next chapter of her Create With Me platform, aimed at empowering aspiring creative artists to pursue a career in Indian film, television and advertising industry.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Deepika said, “This past year, I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent.”

Deepika will be seen next in King and Atlee's next action movie.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is riding high on the stellar success of his latest movie, Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar movie has crossed ₹1200 crore at the worldwide box office. It also broke record as the biggest Indian film (in a single language).