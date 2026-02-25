Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘I always had my own voice and protected it fiercely’

    Shahid Kapoor, a versatile Bollywood actor, highlights the significance of authenticity and self-expression in achieving true success.

    Updated on: Feb 25, 2026 7:20 AM IST
    By Akanksha Agnihotri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Today’s quote comes from Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, as he celebrates his 46th birthday. Known for his captivating performances across genres, from intense dramas to high-energy dance films, Shahid has always emphasised authenticity and individuality in his work.

    Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor reminds fans: success lies in staying true to oneself.
    Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor reminds fans: success lies in staying true to oneself.

    In a February 2026 interview with The Times of India, Shahid said, “I always had my own voice and protected it fiercely.” These words reflect his journey in the film industry, where carving out a unique identity amid constant scrutiny is no small feat. (Also read: Quote of the day by Homi J. Bhabha: ‘Art, music, poetry and everything else that I do have this one purpose…' )

    What Shahid Kapoor’s quote means

    Shahid’s statement reminds us that success is not just about fame or accolades; it is about staying true to oneself. His journey in Bollywood highlights the importance of self-expression, resilience, and protecting your personal voice in a world full of expectations.

    Whether performing on screen, engaging in public appearances, or expressing opinions in interviews, Shahid encourages others to trust their instincts and embrace their individuality. His quote inspires reflection on the courage it takes to stand by your beliefs and create work that resonates with authenticity.

    Shahid Kapoor emphasises the importance of individuality and self-expression amid public scrutiny.
    Shahid Kapoor emphasises the importance of individuality and self-expression amid public scrutiny.

    Why this quote is relevant today

    In an era of social media, constant public scrutiny, and fast-moving trends, Shahid’s insight encourages both fans and aspiring artists to value their own voice. It serves as a reminder that personal integrity and self-expression are as important as professional success, and that protecting one’s individuality can be a source of strength and inspiration.

    More about Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor is a prominent Indian actor in Hindi cinema. He initially gained recognition for his romantic roles but later expanded his repertoire to include action films and thrillers. Ranked among the highest-paid actors in India, Kapoor has appeared on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list consistently since 2012 and has won several accolades, including three Filmfare Awards.

    Born to actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, he trained in dance at Shiamak Davar’s academy. During the 1990s, he worked as a background dancer in films and appeared in music videos and television commercials. He made his acting debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, which became a sleeper hit and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. After a string of commercial disappointments, he achieved success with Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Vivah (2006), which was a major box office hit.

    • Akanksha Agnihotri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Akanksha Agnihotri

      Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Art Culture/Quote Of The Day By Shahid Kapoor: ‘I Always Had My Own Voice And Protected It Fiercely’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes