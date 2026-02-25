Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘I always had my own voice and protected it fiercely’
Shahid Kapoor, a versatile Bollywood actor, highlights the significance of authenticity and self-expression in achieving true success.
Today’s quote comes from Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, as he celebrates his 46th birthday. Known for his captivating performances across genres, from intense dramas to high-energy dance films, Shahid has always emphasised authenticity and individuality in his work.
In a February 2026 interview with The Times of India, Shahid said, “I always had my own voice and protected it fiercely.” These words reflect his journey in the film industry, where carving out a unique identity amid constant scrutiny is no small feat. (Also read: Quote of the day by Homi J. Bhabha: ‘Art, music, poetry and everything else that I do have this one purpose…' )
What Shahid Kapoor’s quote means
Shahid’s statement reminds us that success is not just about fame or accolades; it is about staying true to oneself. His journey in Bollywood highlights the importance of self-expression, resilience, and protecting your personal voice in a world full of expectations.
Whether performing on screen, engaging in public appearances, or expressing opinions in interviews, Shahid encourages others to trust their instincts and embrace their individuality. His quote inspires reflection on the courage it takes to stand by your beliefs and create work that resonates with authenticity.
Why this quote is relevant today
In an era of social media, constant public scrutiny, and fast-moving trends, Shahid’s insight encourages both fans and aspiring artists to value their own voice. It serves as a reminder that personal integrity and self-expression are as important as professional success, and that protecting one’s individuality can be a source of strength and inspiration.
More about Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is a prominent Indian actor in Hindi cinema. He initially gained recognition for his romantic roles but later expanded his repertoire to include action films and thrillers. Ranked among the highest-paid actors in India, Kapoor has appeared on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list consistently since 2012 and has won several accolades, including three Filmfare Awards.
Born to actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, he trained in dance at Shiamak Davar’s academy. During the 1990s, he worked as a background dancer in films and appeared in music videos and television commercials. He made his acting debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, which became a sleeper hit and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. After a string of commercial disappointments, he achieved success with Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Vivah (2006), which was a major box office hit.
