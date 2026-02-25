Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘I always had my own voice and protected it fiercely’

Today’s quote comes from Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, as he celebrates his 46th birthday. Known for his captivating performances across genres, from intense dramas to high-energy dance films, Shahid has always emphasised authenticity and individuality in his work. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor reminds fans: success lies in staying true to oneself.

In a February 2026 interview with The Times of India, Shahid said, “I always had my own voice and protected it fiercely.” These words reflect his journey in the film industry, where carving out a unique identity amid constant scrutiny is no small feat. (Also read: Quote of the day by Homi J. Bhabha: ‘Art, music, poetry and everything else that I do have this one purpose…' )

What Shahid Kapoor’s quote means Shahid’s statement reminds us that success is not just about fame or accolades; it is about staying true to oneself. His journey in Bollywood highlights the importance of self-expression, resilience, and protecting your personal voice in a world full of expectations.

Whether performing on screen, engaging in public appearances, or expressing opinions in interviews, Shahid encourages others to trust their instincts and embrace their individuality. His quote inspires reflection on the courage it takes to stand by your beliefs and create work that resonates with authenticity.