Quote of the day by Homi J. Bhabha: ‘Art, music, poetry and everything else that I do have this one purpose…'

Today’s quote comes from Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme and a visionary scientist whose contributions shaped modern India’s scientific landscape. Born on October 30, 1909, Bhabha was not only a brilliant physicist but also a deeply reflective thinker who saw life as an interplay of science, culture, and human experience. (Also read: Quote of the day by George Washington: ‘Be courteous to all, but intimate with few and let those few be well tried…’ ) Bhabha's insights remind us to slow down and value the interplay of science and art.

This particular quote comes from Biman Nath’s biography Homi J Bhabha: A Renaissance Man among Scientists, capturing Bhabha’s belief in the harmony between intellectual pursuit and artistic expression.

“Art, music, poetry, and everything else that I do have this one purpose, increasing the intensity of my consciousness of life.”

What Homi J. Bhabha’s quote mean Bhabha’s words remind us that life is not only about achievements or milestones but also about living fully and consciously. For him, the pursuit of science was intertwined with the appreciation of art, music, and poetry, activities that heightened his awareness, sharpened his sensibilities, and enriched his understanding of existence.

The quote inspires reflection on how passion, curiosity, and creativity can enhance personal growth. Whether in professional work, artistic endeavours, or daily life, Bhabha encourages cultivating experiences that deepen consciousness, enrich perspective, and make life more meaningful.