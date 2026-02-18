Quote of the day by Serena Williams: ‘I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can…'

This quote underscores that setbacks, losses, and failures are inevitable, even for the most accomplished athletes. What distinguishes champions from the rest is not the absence of defeat, but the ability to bounce back, learn, and grow stronger after each challenge. Serena ’s mindset reminds us that resilience, perseverance, and determination define true success, not simply the tally of trophies or accolades.

In a September 2012 interview with The National, Serena shared: “I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.”

Today’s quote comes from Serena Williams , the tennis legend whose dominance on the court has inspired millions around the world. Known for her 23 Grand Slam singles titles and her unmatched competitiveness, Serena is celebrated not just for her victories but for her ability to rise stronger after setbacks. On this day, let’s reflect on one of her most insightful statements. (Also read: Quote of the day by Michael Jordan: ‘I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying’ )

Why this quote is relevant today In a world focused on achievements and outcomes, Serena’s words encourage us to value the journey over perfection. Whether in sports, careers, academics, or personal growth, the willingness to confront challenges, recover from mistakes, and keep pushing forward is what builds character and lasting success. Her philosophy inspires everyone, from athletes to students to entrepreneurs, to embrace setbacks as opportunities to improve and excel.

More about Serena Williams Serena Jameka Williams (born September 26, 1981) is an American former professional tennis player who dominated the sport for over two decades. She held the world No. 1 ranking in women’s singles according to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for a total of 319 weeks, the third-longest in history, and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

Over her career, Williams claimed 73 WTA singles titles, including 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, the most in the Open Era and second-most ever. She is also the only player in history to achieve a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. Beyond sports, Serena is a successful entrepreneur, fashion designer, and philanthropist, proving that true champions excel in multiple arenas of life.