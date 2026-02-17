Quote of the day by Michael Jordan: ‘I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying’

Today’s quote comes from Michael Jordan, the basketball icon often hailed as the greatest of all time. Known not just for his six NBA championships and unmatched on-court achievements, Jordan has also inspired generations with his mindset, work ethic, and approach to challenges. Today, on February 17, 2026, the athlete is celebrating his 63rd birthday. As he marks another year, let’s reflect on one of his most famous quotes. Michael Jordan, a basketball legend and entrepreneur, advocates for taking action despite fear of failure.

In his 1994 book, I Can't Accept Not Trying: Michael Jordan on the Pursuit of Excellence, he reflected on his approach to life and competition, famously stating: "I can accept failure. Everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying."

What Michael Jordan’s quote means Jordan’s insight reminds us that failure is an inevitable part of life, but inaction is far more costly. Everyone encounters setbacks, losses, or mistakes, whether on the basketball court, in personal ambitions, or in professional endeavours. What sets extraordinary achievers apart is not avoiding failure but the courage to try, to give their all, and to learn from every attempt.

By acknowledging that failure is natural, Jordan shifts the focus to the importance of effort. True success is measured not solely by victories but by the commitment to try, to push beyond comfort, and to embrace challenges head-on. His philosophy, detailed in his 1994 book, teaches that resilience and consistency create the foundation for excellence and self-growth.