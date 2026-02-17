Quote of the day by Michael Jordan: ‘I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying’
Michael Jordan emphasizes valuing effort over fear of failure, encouraging action and resilience across sports, academics, and personal goals.
Today’s quote comes from Michael Jordan, the basketball icon often hailed as the greatest of all time. Known not just for his six NBA championships and unmatched on-court achievements, Jordan has also inspired generations with his mindset, work ethic, and approach to challenges. Today, on February 17, 2026, the athlete is celebrating his 63rd birthday. As he marks another year, let’s reflect on one of his most famous quotes.
In his 1994 book, I Can’t Accept Not Trying: Michael Jordan on the Pursuit of Excellence, he reflected on his approach to life and competition, famously stating: “I can accept failure. Everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying.” (Also read: Quote of the Day by Rabindranath Tagore: ‘When our universe is in harmony with man, the eternal, we know it as truth…' )
What Michael Jordan’s quote means
Jordan’s insight reminds us that failure is an inevitable part of life, but inaction is far more costly. Everyone encounters setbacks, losses, or mistakes, whether on the basketball court, in personal ambitions, or in professional endeavours. What sets extraordinary achievers apart is not avoiding failure but the courage to try, to give their all, and to learn from every attempt.
By acknowledging that failure is natural, Jordan shifts the focus to the importance of effort. True success is measured not solely by victories but by the commitment to try, to push beyond comfort, and to embrace challenges head-on. His philosophy, detailed in his 1994 book, teaches that resilience and consistency create the foundation for excellence and self-growth.
Why this quote is relevant today
In a fast-paced world often obsessed with outcomes, Jordan’s words serve as a reminder to value effort over fear of failure. Whether in sports, academics, careers, or personal goals, choosing to act, even imperfectly, allows growth, learning, and eventual mastery. His advice resonates across generations: taking action, embracing risk, and trying consistently is the true measure of ambition.
Jordan’s philosophy encourages athletes, entrepreneurs, students, and dreamers alike to cultivate courage, discipline, and a relentless drive to improve. By adopting this mindset, every challenge becomes an opportunity, and every setback becomes a stepping stone toward greatness.
More about Michael Jordan
Michael Jeffrey Jordan, famously known as MJ (born February 17, 1963), is an American businessman and retired professional basketball player. He is a minority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and played 15 seasons in the league from 1984 to 2003, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, Jordan played a key role in globalising basketball and elevating the NBA’s popularity during the 1980s and 1990s. Beyond sports, he is one of the world’s wealthiest celebrities, with an estimated net worth of $3.8 billion in 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More