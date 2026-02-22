Quote of the day by George Washington: ‘Be courteous to all, but intimate with few and let those few be well tried…’
George Washington reminds us that meaningful relationships are built on trust and patience. True friendship isn’t instant, it’s earned and tested over time.
Today’s quote comes from George Washington, the first President of the United States and a founding father whose leadership and wisdom continue to inspire generations around the world. Known for his integrity, vision, and discipline, Washington is celebrated not just for his achievements in building a nation, but also for the insights he shared on character, leadership, and personal conduct. Born on February 22, 1732, today marks his 294th birth anniversary. On this day, let’s reflect on one of his timeless quotes. (Also read: Quote of the day by Serena Williams: ‘I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can…' )
In a letter to his nephew Bushrod Washington on January 15, 1783, George wrote:
“Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence — true friendship is a plant of slow growth, and must undergo & withstand the shocks of adversity before it is entitled to the appellation.”
What George Washington’s quote means
This quote emphasises that meaningful relationships are built on trust, patience, and shared resilience. While politeness and respect should be extended to everyone, deep connections are earned only with those who have proven their loyalty, integrity, and character. True friendship, like a strong tree, develops slowly and is fortified by facing challenges together. Washington’s words remind us that discernment and prudence are as important in personal life as leadership is in public life.
(Also read: Quote of the day by Michael Jordan: ‘I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying’ )
Why this quote is relevant today
In a world full of instant connections and fleeting social ties, Washington’s advice encourages us to value quality over quantity in our relationships. Choosing wisely whom we trust and confide in ensures that bonds are meaningful and enduring. His insight inspires everyone, from leaders and entrepreneurs to students and professionals, to build relationships that withstand the tests of time and adversity.
More about George Washington
George Washington (born February 22, 1732 [O.S. February 11, 1731] – December 14, 1799) was a Founding Father and the first President of the United States, serving from 1789 to 1797. As commander of the Continental Army, he guided the Patriot forces to victory over the British during the American Revolutionary War. Widely regarded as the Father of the Nation, Washington played a pivotal role in securing American independence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More