Quote of the day by George Washington: ‘Be courteous to all, but intimate with few and let those few be well tried…’

Today’s quote comes from George Washington, the first President of the United States and a founding father whose leadership and wisdom continue to inspire generations around the world. Known for his integrity, vision, and discipline, Washington is celebrated not just for his achievements in building a nation, but also for the insights he shared on character, leadership, and personal conduct. Born on February 22, 1732, today marks his 294th birth anniversary. On this day, let’s reflect on one of his timeless quotes. (Also read: Quote of the day by Serena Williams: ‘I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can…' ) Washington's advice highlights the importance of meaningful relationships over superficial connections. (Pic credit: Encyclopedia Virginia)

In a letter to his nephew Bushrod Washington on January 15, 1783, George wrote:

“Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence — true friendship is a plant of slow growth, and must undergo & withstand the shocks of adversity before it is entitled to the appellation.”