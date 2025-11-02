Fitness coach says this simple ‘5-minute mobility routine’ can keep you feeling young and flexible after 30

Turning 30 often brings subtle changes in flexibility, posture, and overall strength, but it doesn't have to slow you down. With the right exercises, you can stay mobile and pain-free for years. Morgan Tyler emphasises the importance of mobility exercises for those turning 30. (Freepik)

Morgan Tyler, fitness coach and yoga expert, shares in her October 21 Instagram post, key moves to build advanced mobility and keep your body strong, balanced, and agile well into your 30s and beyond. (Also read: Fitness coach shares simple ‘5-second exercise’ every woman should do daily to feel healthier and stronger )

"If Homeward Bound is a vintage movie, you probably shouldn't be skipping out on your mobility…I don't make the rules!!! If you see this and are feeling overwhelmed on how to even begin mobility, you already know I have you covered!!! This 5 Minute Mobility routine only takes literally 5 minutes of your time and will leave you feeling like a freshly oiled tin man off the Wizard of Oz," Morgan wrote in the caption.

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Kneeling Windmill (60 sec)

Start in a half-kneeling position, rotate your torso and reach one arm toward the ceiling, opening up your chest and improving spinal mobility.

2. Reverse Table Tap to L-Sit (60 sec)

Begin in a reverse tabletop, lift hips up, then lower into an L-sit position (legs straight in front). Great for shoulder and core strength.

3. Lateral Glide with Knee Drop (60 sec)

Sit or stand wide-legged and gently shift hips side to side while dropping one knee inwards; improves hip rotation and flexibility.

4. Kneeling to Low Squat (60 sec)

Move fluidly from a kneeling position to a deep squat, opening hips, knees, and ankles.

5. Alternating Sitting-Rising (60 sec)

Sit down and stand up without using your hands, alternating sides; it builds balance, coordination, and lower-body strength.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.