Doctor warns unregulated thyroid disorder even affects your gut, immunity and kidneys: ‘Causes constipation, bloating…’

Let's take a closer look at how thyroid disorders affect gut health, kidney function, and immunity. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Chirag Tandon, director - internal medicine, ShardaCare Healthcity, who shared that thyroid disorders can impact multiple organ systems before obvious symptoms, such as weight changes, begin to appear.

Thyroid -related issues are often associated with weight changes and energy levels. But unmanaged thyroid disorders can also impact major vital systems in the body. So this means one needs to rethink thyroid disorders and how extensively they impact the entire well-being. The wide-ranging effects extend to major organs and vital physiological systems. ALSO READ: Gained unexplained weight? Doctor reveals it may be a sign of underactive thyroid



Digestive issues are often not associated with thyroid disorders, but they are actually closely connected. As the doctor explained, the thyroid-gut axis highlighted how digestive discomfort, nutrient deficiencies, and inflammation are commonly seen in unmanaged thyroid conditions.

Dr Tandon gave the reasoning behind this connection, “Nearly 20% of thyroid hormone conversion from inactive T4 to active T3 occurs in the gut. An unhealthy gut microbiome can impair this process, worsening symptoms even when hormone levels appear normal.”



Further, the two main types of thyroid disorders can affect gut health, triggering symptoms that are usually mistaken for gut-related conditions such as IBS or IBD. Dr Tandon noted, "Hypothyroidism commonly causes constipation, bloating, and poor nutrient absorption, including iodine, selenium, iron, and vitamin B12 nutrients essential for thyroid health.” This means that an underactive thyroid significantly slows digestive movement and reduces the body's ability to absorb nutrients required for both gut and thyroid functions.

Likewise, an overactive thyroid speeds up gut activity, irritating the digestive tract. The doctor mentioned, “Hyperthyroidism may lead to frequent bowel movements, diarrhoea, and gut inflammation.”

In the end, this imbalance, the doctor remarked, may also result in leaky gut syndrome, food senstivities and systemic inflammation.

2. Immune system Thyroid disorders also affect the immune system, altering how the body is able to defend itself from infections.



Dr Tandon explained, “Many thyroid disorders, including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and Graves’ disease, are autoimmune in nature, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland.”

An underactive thyroid also alters the body's ability to fight infections and recover quickly. He remarked, “Hypothyroidism can weaken immune responses, making individuals more prone to frequent infections, slow wound healing, and persistent fatigue.”



Likewise, an overactive thyroid can also worsen immunity. The doctor explained that it overstimulates the immune system, increasing inflammation and the risk of autoimmune flare-ups. Then, in the long run, it may also affect joints, skin and overall physical wellbeing.

3. Kidney The thyroid also affects kidney functions, from water filtration to fluid balance. When thyroid functions take a hit, kidney health also gets affected.

Dr Tandon explained that it directly influences how much blood reaches the kidneys, and how edficiently kidneys filter waste. Any imbalance may affect how kidney too functions. Therefore, any imbalance in thyroid function may impact kidney performance.

The doctor revealed how hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) impact the body.



For hypothyroidism, he added, “Reduced thyroid hormone levels can slow kidney function, leading to fluid retention, low sodium levels, and a gradual decline in filtration capacity.” This one in particular may remain unnoticed until routine blood tests show abnormal creatinine levels.

Next for hyperthyroidism, Dr Tandon shared that the kidney works hearder, which can temporarily hide early signs of kidney disease and delay detection.



In conclusion, thyroid issues don't just affect your energy or weight; they can also impact digestion, immunity, kidneys and more. Catching problems early and taking care of your whole body can reduce the risk of complications. So you need to get check-ups done regularly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.