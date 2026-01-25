Doctor warns untreated thyroid issues in women can be risky for heart and fertility; explains early signs

Thyroid disorders are among the most common endocrine conditions worldwide, and women bear a disproportionate share of this burden. From adolescence through menopause, female physiology creates multiple windows of vulnerability during which thyroid dysfunction may develop or worsen. Understanding why women are more affected and recognising the right time for testing is essential for early diagnosis and effective management. Why are women more affected by thyroid? (ADOBE STOCK)

What is thyroid? The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck. “It produces the hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which regulate metabolism, energy balance, thermoregulation, cardiovascular function, and reproductive health”, Dr Shovana Veshnavi, Internal Medicine Doctor, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, tells Health Shots. Even subtle disturbances in thyroid hormone levels can result in significant systemic effects.

Why thyroid disorders are more common in women? Thyroid disorders are more common in women for several reasons, primarily related to hormonal differences, autoimmune factors, and genetic predispositions.

1. Autoimmune predisposition The most common thyroid disorders in women are Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and Graves’ disease. “These are autoimmune in nature. Women have a more reactive immune system than men, which, while beneficial in infection control, also increases susceptibility to autoimmune diseases,” says the doctor. Oestrogen plays a key role in modulating immune responses, making women more prone to immune-mediated thyroid damage.

2. Hormonal fluctuations across life stages Hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, the postpartum period, and menopause significantly influence thyroid function. “Pregnancy, in particular, places increased demands on the thyroid gland, often unmasking previously silent dysfunction”, shares the expert. Postpartum thyroiditis is a well-recognised phenomenon that affects women within a year of childbirth.

3. Interaction with reproductive health Thyroid hormones are closely linked with ovulation, menstrual regularity, and fertility. Disorders of the thyroid may present with menstrual irregularities, infertility, recurrent miscarriages, or complications during pregnancy, issues that often prompt investigation in women but may be overlooked initially.

What are the early warning signs of thyroid problems in women? Thyroid symptoms in women frequently overlap with stress, depression, nutritional deficiencies, or “normal” hormonal changes. “Hypothyroidism may present as fatigue, weight gain, hair thinning, cold intolerance, constipation, and low mood. Hyperthyroidism may cause palpitations, anxiety, heat intolerance, unexplained weight loss, tremors, and menstrual disturbances,” says the internal medicine doctor. Because these symptoms are often dismissed or normalised, diagnosis is often delayed.

When should women take a thyroid test? Women should consider taking a thyroid test in the following situations:

1. Presence of persistent symptoms Women experiencing unexplained fatigue, weight changes, menstrual irregularities, hair loss, or mood disturbances lasting more than a few weeks should undergo thyroid function testing.

2. Pregnancy and pre-conception Thyroid testing is strongly recommended before conception and during early pregnancy, especially for women with a personal or family history of thyroid disease, autoimmune disorders, infertility, or recurrent pregnancy loss.

3. Postpartum period Women should be tested if they develop fatigue, depression, or palpitations in the first year after delivery, as postpartum thyroiditis is frequently underdiagnosed.

4. Family history or autoimmune conditions Women with a family history of thyroid disease or conditions such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, or lupus should undergo periodic screening.

5. Midlife and menopause Symptoms of thyroid dysfunction can closely mimic menopausal changes. “Testing is advisable in women over 40 presenting with new-onset metabolic or mood symptoms”, says Dr Veshnavi.

What are the complications of untreated thyroid disease? Early diagnosis allows timely treatment, prevents long-term complications, and significantly improves quality of life. “Untreated thyroid disease can lead to cardiovascular complications, infertility, pregnancy risks, osteoporosis, and cognitive impairment”, says the doctor.

Why are so many women having thyroid problems? Women are biologically and hormonally predisposed to thyroid disorders, yet symptoms are often subtle and easily overlooked. “Proactive awareness and timely testing, particularly during key life stages, are crucial”, says the expert. In thyroid health, vigilance is not optional. It is preventative medicine at its most effective.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)