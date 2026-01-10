Tried and Tested: I used Sebamed Revitalizing Shampoo for three weeks, and here is my honest review

I’ve always been quite picky about shampoos. My hair gets dry easily, and the slightest bit of sulphates or harsh soaps makes my scalp feel tight and itchy. So when I decided to try Sebamed’s Revitalizing Shampoo, I didn’t have sky-high expectations, but I did hope for something gentle, effective, and worth the premium price tag. More so, as the shampoo claims to be clinically proven, the expectations were a little high. My honest review of the Sebamed Revatlizing shampoo after using it for three weeks

To give a little brief about my hair care story, I never really had manageable tresses. In fact, it was all frizzy, dry, and wavy locks that were difficult to tame. I tried shampoos from most kinds, be it sulphate-free, heavily chemically-loaded, or all-natural ones, my hair care routine kept flipping almost every month and season.

So, when winter hit hard, I chose to keep it less harsh on my already sensitive and mildly dry scalp. And after almost three weeks of use, here’s my honest, first-hand take on the Sebamed Revitalizing Shampoo— the good and the bad.

First Impressions

The shampoo comes in a medium-sized bottle, making it convenient to carry and ideal for travel. Its sturdy, spill-proof cap ensures there is no leakage, preventing product wastage and allowing hassle-free use on the go.

Benefits

Gentle and Soothing: The first thing that struck me was how gentle the shampoo feels. It’s formulated to be soap-free and mild, with a pH of 5.5 that is meant to support the scalp’s natural protective layer and avoid irritation, especially good news if you have a sensitive scalp, as I do.

Unlike stronger shampoos that strip oils aggressively, this one cleans without that tight feeling afterward. Right from the first wash, my scalp felt clean without being overly dry.

One thing I particularly like is that it doesn’t foam up too much. If you’re used to super foamy shampoos, this might feel “light.” But that’s because it uses gentler cleansing agents meant to preserve moisture rather than strip everything away.

Hydration and scalp comfort: I noticed my scalp feeling less itchy and irritated within a few washes, even though I tried the shampoo in peak winter months (mid-December to early January). The shampoo did not disappoint me as it did not over-dry my hair. The inclusion of plant-based proteins like pea and soy, plus glycerin, seems to help with hydration and softness.

I even tried the shampoo on oiled hair, and to my surprise, it cleaned the hair in the very first wash.

To be honest, in the past, most shampoos left my hair frizzy and straw-like by the end of the day. With Sebamed, my hair felt smoother and more manageable. The shampoo promises to “revitalize” dull hair and bring back shine, and I definitely saw a healthier sheen compared to before.

Good for sensitive scalps, can be used daily: Another plus point of this shampoo is that since it is free from soap, harsh alkalis, and many common irritants (no parabens, no mineral oils), it rarely made my scalp feel itchy or uncomfortable. Again, a huge win for someone with sensitive skin.

Though I'm not a fan of over-washing your hair, but with Sebamed, I was sure that I could use it nearly daily without the dryness I’d expect from a daily shampoo routine.

Where It Fell Short

No product is perfect, and this one has its downsides from my perspective, too.

Price factor: Could be expensive: Let’s be honest, Sebamed’s revitalizing shampoo isn’t cheap. Compared to budget shampoos that cost a fraction of the price, this sits at a higher price bracket. It costs over ₹600 for 200ml. While I think the gentleness and results justify part of the cost, I wouldn’t say it’s transformative. Moreover, the size of the bottle is medium length, so while my shoulder-length hair could not actually finish the bottle in a month, someone with long hair might have to buy it almost every month.

Not a miracle worker for all hair types and issues: The shampoo claims to work on dry and brittle hair. But if your hair is already healthy and not on the dry side, you might find this shampoo a bit too mild. In other words, it’s ideal for dry, brittle, or sensitive scalps, but if you’re after intense repair or anti-dandruff action, you might need something stronger or more targeted.

Fragrance and texture: The shampoo has a very mild scent that didn’t bother me. But if you’re extremely sensitive to fragrances, it may be something to consider. Moreover, its texture is light, so you won’t get that luxurious lather some people associate with a “rich” shampoo.

Final Verdict

After using it consistently for three weeks, I’d say Sebamed’s revitalizing shampoo delivers on its core promises: gentle cleansing, hydration, and comfort for dry or sensitive scalps. It’s particularly good if harsher shampoos have ever left your scalp tight, itchy, or flaky.

However, if you’re looking for a shampoo for different concerns like dandruff, intense damage repair, or ultra-frizz control, you may want to choose a product tailored to those specific concerns. It is advisable to supplement with conditioners or masks for softer locks.

Would I buy it again? Yes, especially if my scalp needs a break from harsher shampoos.

The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use