I switched to this hyaluronic shampoo and conditioner for my frizzy hair for 5 weeks: Here's why I am not complaining

As someone who has dry and frizzy hair, I’m always on the hunt for haircare products that offer both a deep clean and long-lasting hydration. I've been switching shampoos almost after every two months, hoping that something will work wonders to give my frizzy hair some much-needed rest. But after using products that promised moisture, shine and smoothness but delivered none, I came across encouraging reviews for the L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Shampoo and Conditioner. The promise of a 72-hour purifying effect while still maintaining moisture sounded almost too good to be true. But still, it had to tried! My honest review on L'Oreal Paris Hyaluron shampoo and conditioner

After using the shampoo and conditioner consistently for at least five weeks, I can say what truly worked for me and what didn’t.

L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Shampoo: What worked for me

When it comes to the shampoo, the first thing that stood out for me was how lightweight the formula felt. It has a thick, clear consistency and a fresh, clean fragrance that isn’t overwhelming. That's something I really appreciated. As I worked it into my scalp, it lathered up quickly and rinsed out easily without leaving any residue. With my naturally wavy and frizzy hair, I was pleasantly surprised by how beautifully it enhanced my curls after washing.

True to its claims, the shampoo kept my hair looking hydrated and feeling soft for a full 72 hours. (I couldn’t stop running my fingers through my curls!) Another big plus: it performed just as well on oiled hair. After rinsing it just once, my hair didn’t feel greasy at all. So, I'd give major brownie points for that.

L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Shampoo: What did not work for me

The shampoo did a great job on my hair, but I don’t think it would be enough by itself for really dry or damaged hair. I also wasn’t thrilled about the quantity of the product I had to use each time. Because of its texture, anyone with long hair will end up using quite a bit per wash, which means you will end up buying it more often.

The L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Conditioner: What worked for me

The conditioner has a silky texture that glides effortlessly through my hair, making detangling a breeze. Even after the first rinse, my hair felt softer, smoother, and noticeably easier to manage. The hyaluronic acid definitely boosted hydration, especially at my hair's ends, which usually dry out the quickest.

The L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Conditioner: What did not work for me

The only drawback I felt after using the conditioner was that it didn’t add much shine to my hair, which I typically look for in a hydrating product. For someone with fine to medium hair, I think this conditioner would be great, but very thick, coarse, or damaged hair might want something richer. Perhaps a hydrating hair mask!

Final Verdict

Overall, I enjoyed using the L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Shampoo and Conditioner. They work to keep my scalp clean and my hair light and manageable. If you're asking if it's worth trying it, I would recommend the duo for normal to slightly oily hair types. But honestly, anyone who needs intense nourishment may want to pair them with a richer treatment.

(Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were bought, tested and evaluated by the writer independently, without any intervention from the brand. Our opinion is based on our personal experience.)