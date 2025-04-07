Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Thyroid disease five times more common in women than men, says expert

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 07, 2025 07:42 AM IST

The second edition of Rastogi-Dash clinical case conference concluded on Sunday at the Post Gradudate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Thyroid disease is five times more common in women than in men, said Dr Raman Kumar Marwaha, former head of endocrinology department in Thyroid Research Centre, Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences.

The two-day conference held at PGIMER, Chandigarh, featured expert talks, case discussions and panel discussions, focused on thyroid disorders and how to enhance diagnostic and treatment strategies for them. (File)


The information was shared during the last day of the second edition of two-day Rastogi-Dash Clinical Case Conference held at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The conference featured expert talks, case discussions and panel discussions, focused on thyroid disorders and how to enhance diagnostic and treatment strategies for them.

Dr Marwaha further said thyroid disease was a common but serious condition that could have widespread effects if not diagnosed on time.

Thyroid disorders were found in 15-20% of adults and 5-10% of children nowadays, he added.

For prevention and early detection, Dr Marwaha’s advised going for regular check-ups and ensuring sufficient iodine content in salt. Even if there are no symptoms, it’s important to stay vigilant, as sometimes thyroid issues remain in a “subclinical” state.

