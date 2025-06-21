Yoga Day 2025: Dietician shares how yoga improves hormonal health and suggests 3 asanas for PCOS, thyroid disorders

Yoga Day 2025: On June 21, International Yoga Day is observed, celebrating one of the most enduring and holistic wellness practices in the world. On this occasion, let's take a moment to slow down and reflect, especially in today’s extreme lifestyles that swing from fast-paced weekdays to completely sedentary weekends. This erratic routine wreaks havoc on our hormones, often leading to imbalances and related disorders. Yoga, however, is one of the wellness practices that supports hormonal health and promotes balance and overall wellbeing. Yoga helps to balance hormones, supporting the hormonal disorders.(Shutterstock)

Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietician and Wellness Coach, shared with HT Lifestyle how yoga is helpful in supporting hormonal imbalances. People with hormonal disorders benefit from yoga.

She explained, “Yoga works on regulating hormones, which are then responsible for vital bodily processes. The parasympathetic nervous system response is activated through physical activities, awareness of the breath, and deep relaxation techniques; in turn, these will lessen the secretion of cortisol, enhance insulin sensitivity, and bolster the gland functions connected to the thyroid, pituitary, and ovaries. Yoga addresses the androgen levels, helps regulate the menstrual cycle, and calms anxiety in PCOS women. Women having thyroid disorders can benefit from yoga poses that stimulate the throat area and increase the blood flow to the gland. Men with testosterone imbalance or adrenal burnout should be able to regain their energy and focus after regular practice."

Simrat further shared a guide that outlined the key hormonal disorders that benefit from yoga practice and asanas that target specific glands and systems to support overall hormonal harmony:

5 Hormonal disorders yoga can help manage:

1. PCOS/PCOD: Improves insulin sensitivity, decreases cortisol, and promotes ovarian health.

2. Thyroid Disorders (hypo/hyperthyroidism): Increases thyroid action and metabolism.

3. Adrenal fatigue: Reduces long-term stress and maintains equilibrium in cortisol.

4. Menstrual irregularities and menopause: Reduce cramps, hot flashes, and mood swings.

5. Diabetes and insulin resistance: Made better in glucose metabolism and pancreatic functioning.

3 asanas that naturally support hormonal disorders

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Strengthens the adrenal and thyroid glands.

Supports reproductive health; opens the chest, releasing tension that might be trapped there.

2. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Works on balancing the female hormones estrogen and progesterone.

Calms the nervous system and strengthens the pelvic floor.

3. Balasana (Child's Pose)

It's a deeply restorative pose.

This helps lower cortisol levels and brings about the relaxation response that assists in the overall harmonisation of hormones.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.