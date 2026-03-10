Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 3 worst foods to eat before workout: 'Salad is healthy, but not before gym'

According to Siddhartha, you should steer clear of these foods before a workout: fried foods that slow digestion with their high fat content, leaving you feeling lethargic, high-fibre foods like salads that can cause bloating and gas, and high-sugar foods that give a temporary energy boost only to crash later.

While many assume healthy equals 'good for gym performance', Siddhartha warned that timing is everything. He shared a video detailing the three foods that could be sabotaging your gains. According to Siddhartha, the goal of a pre-workout meal i s steady energy. If you eat foods that are difficult to process, your body spends its energy on digestion rather than on your muscles.

If you’ve ever felt sluggish or bloated halfway through a set of squats, your 'healthy' pre-gym snack might actually be the culprit. Siddhartha Singh, the celebrity fitness trainer behind actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s glowing physique , took to Instagram on March 7 to debunk some common myths about pre-workout meals. Also read | Nutritionist says ‘papad is the worst’; includes samosa, bhujia among 5 common Indian foods you should stop eating

'Fried foods slow digestion' In the video he posted, Siddhartha said, "These are the three worst foods before your workout. The first food you should be avoiding is fried foods. Fried foods are high in fat, so they slow down digestion. And if you want to sleep, what exercise do you want to do? Go to the gym and sleep."

‘High fibre foods will cause bloating’ "The second type of food you should avoid is high-fibre foods. Salad is healthy, but not before the gym. High fibre foods will cause bloating, and then you'll be tired, as well as the people at the gym. have seen so many people eat food number three before going to the gym," Siddhartha shared, highlighting that high-fibre choices can leave you feeling tired and uncomfortable while trying to train.

High sugar foods cause energy crash' He added, “The third worst food you should be avoiding before going to the gym is high sugar foods. These are going to give you a kick of energy when you eat them. But as soon as you reach the gym, energy crash.”

What should you eat instead? Siddhartha isn’t just telling you what not to eat; he’s streamlining the science of performance fueling. To ensure your body is primed for a high-intensity session, he recommended a specific macronutrient balance:

⦿ High carbohydrates: for immediate fuel.

⦿ Moderate protein: to support muscle maintenance.

⦿ Low fat and low fibre: to ensure the meal leaves the stomach quickly and doesn't cause distress.

He explained, "The best thing to eat before the gym is high-carbohydrate, low-fat, low-fibre, moderate-protein. At the end of the day, you want to eat things that give you energy in the gym and not the other way around. Eat a good meal and have fun in your next gym session."

"If you want better gym performance, what you eat before your workout matters. Many people unknowingly eat foods that slow digestion, cause bloating, or crash their energy mid-workout. Avoid foods that are very high in fat, heavy and slow to digest and extremely sugary. Instead, aim for light carbs + some protein so your body has steady energy during training. Better pre-workout choices lead to better workouts, better recovery, and better results," Siddhartha wrote in his caption.

By opting for light, easily digestible carbs, you ensure your energy remains steady from the first rep to the last, he highlighted.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.