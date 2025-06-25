What makes a perfect pre-workout meal? Dietician says have these 3 things without fail

The body needs proper nutrition before a workout to maximise performance, boost energy, and support muscle function. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archana Batra, a dietician, said, “Just like a vehicle requires the correct fuel to perform effectively, your body needs certain nutrients to perform and recover during workouts. It is not about calorie control; rather, it is about the intake of various macronutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to maximise performance, avoid fatigue, and facilitate muscle repair.” Also read | Fitness coach shares why protein is important for women to lose belly fat and suggests 19 meal options The body needs certain nutrients to perform and recover during workouts.(Freepik)

The importance of having the right pre-workout meal

“Food plays a crucial role in maintaining health, and when it comes to working out, the right food at the right time gives you an instant energy boost. When it comes to achieving your fitness goals, what you eat before and after a workout matters just as much as the workout itself. Food isn’t just fuel, it’s information for your body,” Dr Batra emphasised.

What to have before working out?

1. Carbohydrates:

Carbohydrates are your body's primary and most efficient energy source. For pre-workout fuel, focus on complex carbohydrates that release glucose steadily into your bloodstream, providing sustained energy without a sudden crash. Opt for foods like whole-grain toast, oatmeal, brown rice, sweet potatoes, or bananas.

Timing is key. Consume this meal 1-3 hours before your workout to allow for proper digestion. If you have limited time, a smaller, easily assimilated carb source such as a banana 30-60 minutes beforehand can be beneficial. Steer clear of high-fiber or high-fat meals immediately before exercise since they can cause digestive upset.

2. Protein:

Following exercise, your muscles are conditioned to be repaired and glycogen supplied. This is where protein and carbohydrates function in concert. Protein is essential for repairing and building muscle, and carbohydrates replenish your lost energy reserves.

Opt for a mix of lean protein and complex carbs in 30-60 minutes after exercise. Great options are grilled chicken and quinoa, Greek yogurt with berries, fruit with a protein shake, or whole-grain toast with scrambled eggs. The prompt provision of these nutrients decreases muscle soreness and readies your body for the next challenge.

3. Drink water:

Water is very crucial for overall health. It is used in every function of the body, from energy metabolism to controlling body temperature during exercise. Drink plenty of water regularly throughout the day.

In the end, regular, balanced nutrition specific to your intensity and length of workout is more crucial than any one superfood. Tune in to your body, try new foods, and pay attention to whole foods and avoid eating processed foods to really fuel your fitness.

