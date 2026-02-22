Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 'single worst food you can eat on fitness journey if you want to lose weight'

According to Siddhartha, the danger wasn't just in the calories — it’s in the chemistry. He categorised fries as hyper-palatable, a term used to describe foods specifically engineered (through the combination of fats, carbs, and salt) to bypass the body's fullness signals. "Hyper-palatable means if you have one, you will have to eat 50," Siddhartha explained, adding, “This food will take you on a blood sugar roller coaster.”

In a video posted on February 18, Siddhartha didn't mince words, labelling French fries as 'the single worst food you can eat' if you are serious about a fitness journey. His primary concern? The way the potato acts as a vehicle for hidden fats. Siddhartha described fries as a 'sponge' that absorbs massive amounts of unhealthy oils during the frying process. Because of this absorption, a relatively small serving carries a massive caloric load without offering much nutritional value, he added.

If you’ve ever found yourself at the bottom of a large French fries bowl wondering where it all went, celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh has a sobering explanation for you. The trainer, known for his high-intensity workout sessions with actor Tamannaah Bhatia , took to Instagram to issue a health intervention regarding a snack beloved by millions: French fries. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate

The metabolic impact The trainer highlighted a vicious cycle that occurs the moment you start snacking:

⦿ The spike: The high-carb, high-fat combo causes an immediate blood sugar surge.

⦿ The crash: Shortly after, insulin levels spike and blood sugar crashes.

⦿ The hunger: Just 10 minutes after finishing, the consumer often feels hungry again, despite having consumed a high-calorie meal.

The verdict: total eradication? While some nutritionists and fitness trainers advocate for the '80/20 rule' (eating clean 80 percent of the time), Siddhartha took a harder line in his video, urging people to 'eradicate fries from your life'. He argued that for those struggling with metabolic instability or weight loss plateaus, these salty sticks are doing far more harm than good.

"Stop having French fries. Eradicate them from your life, from your system. Send this reel to somebody who likes French fries because this is not doing them any good at all," Siddhartha explained. In his caption, he said, "Easy to overeat. Hyper-palatable. Hard to stop at just a few. Do you avoid them completely during fat loss or fit them in smartly?"

Whether you're looking to get red carpet ready like Tamannaah or simply want to improve your metabolic health, Siddhartha's message is clear: it might be time to leave the fries in the bag.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.