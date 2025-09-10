Tamannaah Bhatia aka 'Tamil Kareena Kapoor' wows fans in a plunging green dress amid impressive weight loss

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll! The actor is grabbing attention on social media for her recent weight loss transformation and standout fashion moments. After attending a series of events in everything from body-sculpting gowns to polka dots, the actor was spotted in Mumbai on September 10 wearing a memorable green dress that featured cleverly placed cut-outs and highlighted her toned physique. Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia glows at Do You Wanna Partner trailer launch, proves polka dots are hottest trend to embrace right now Tamannaah Bhatia in a stunning green dress during Do You Wanna Partner promotions.

All about Tamannaah Bhatia's new look

The subtle (or not so subtle) cut-out dresses have been around for years, but Tamannaah gave the trend a twist with her demure emerald dress that looked comfortable enough even with a backless design and a midriff cut-out with deep neckline.

In paparazzi videos of the actor shared on September 10, the dress exuded effortless elegance and fell beautifully over Tamannaah's frame. The actor accessorised her dress with a trio of dainty and statement necklaces, and elegant drop earrings. Her wavy hair cascaded past her shoulders as she posed for paparazzi ahead of a shoot.

‘How quickly reducing weight’

Fans took to the comments section of an Instagram post to appreciate Tamannaah Bhatia's look. One commented, “I like the dress and the colour...” The actor has starred in numerous south Indian films, particularly in Telugu and Tamil cinema – and someone even compared her Kareena Kapoor and commented, “Tamil ki Kareena Kapoor (Kareena Kapoor of Tamil films).”

A comment also read: “How quickly reducing weight.” Someone also reacted to her recent transformation and said, “Feels AI generated...” Many others left comments like 'stunning' and 'beautiful'.

If you too wish to go ahead and slay a green dress with cutouts, select a green shade that complements your skin tone. Pair the dress with a delicate necklace or stud earrings. You can add a blazer or cardigan to cover the cutouts for a more modest look. Dress up or down depending on the event you are attending.