Nutritionist says these 15 high-fiber foods are what you need to control hunger and lose weight naturally

Do you ever wonder why you still feel hungry even after eating enough? Or why does weight loss feel harder than it should? One simple reason might be that your diet is low in fiber. Fiber is that underrated nutrient that quietly keeps your stomach full, your cravings in control, and your digestion running smoothly. Unlike weight loss pills or extreme diets, high-fiber foods help you eat less without feeling deprived. And the best part? You do not need anything fancy! Just everyday fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds that contribute to about 25–30 grams of fiber a day. These high fiber foods can support weight loss!(Adobe Stock)

High fiber foods to kickstart weight loss

Here are 15 delicious, nutrient-packed options that can help you stay full, manage cravings, and support long-term weight management:

High fiber fruits

1. Pears (4.5g fiber per 100g)

Pears offer fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin C, which are great for digestion and skin health. A study in Nutrition found that overweight women who ate three pears daily lost 1.22 kg in 12 weeks. Their high water and fiber content keep you full longer, making them perfect for weight-loss diets.

2. Bananas (1.7g fiber per 100 g)

Bananas curb cravings and prevent binge eating thanks to their filling fiber. Research in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition links adequate fiber intake with lower body weight. Plus, they are low in calories and great for pre-workout energy.

3. Avocado (6.7g fiber per 100g)

Avocados provide healthy fats and fiber, keeping you satisfied for hours. A study in Nutrients shows that regular avocado eaters gained less weight over time. Despite being calorie-dense, they help control appetite and improve metabolic health.

4. Strawberries (2g fiber per 100 g)

“Low in calories and naturally sweet, strawberries add fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin C to your daily diet. They are ideal for snacking or smoothies and can support weight loss,” Dietician and diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra tells Health Shots.

5. Apples (3–4g fiber per fruit)

Apples contain pectin, a soluble fiber that slows digestion and stabilizes blood sugar. They help prevent overeating and make a great mid-morning snack.

High fiber vegetables

6. Carrots (2.3g fiber per half cup cooked)

Carrots are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin A. They help you stay full longer and support stable energy levels.

7. Beetroots (2–2.8g fiber per cup)

According to the US FDA, a cup of boiled beetroot contains 2.8g fiber. Beets promote fullness, support digestion, and help reduce unnecessary snacking.

Beetroots are nutrient-rich vegetables that can support weight loss.(Unsplash)

8. Sweet potatoes (4g fiber per 100g)

Sweet potatoes offer fiber, slow-digesting carbs, and antioxidants for sustained energy. They also help curb sweet cravings naturally.

9. Broccoli (2.6g fiber per 100g)

Broccoli is one of the best vegetables for weight loss. It's soluble fiber stabilizes blood sugar, prevents cravings, and provides a feeling of fullness and satiety. This can help curb unnecessary snacking and overeating, boosting weight loss results. It also supports immunity and reduces inflammation.

10. Kale (2g fiber per 100g)

Kale is rich in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. It adds bulk to meals, helping you control portion sizes effortlessly.

Other high fiber foods

11. Lentils (16.6g fiber per 100g)

Lentils pack fiber, plant protein, and essential minerals. “They promote digestion, increase satiety, and aid cholesterol management, making them great for weight loss,” according to Dr Batra.

12. Oats (3.5g fiber per 100g)

Oats contain beta-glucan, a fiber that supports digestion and cholesterol control. A Journal of Food Science and Technology study also highlights their anticancer benefits.

13. Quinoa (14.6g fiber per 100g)

Naturally gluten-free, quinoa is high in fiber, protein, and essential amino acids. It keeps you full longer and maintains energy levels.

14. Almonds (13g fiber per 100g)

Dr Batra, “Almonds combine protein, fiber, and healthy fats, perfect for reducing cravings. They help manage blood sugar and boost energy.”

15. Chia seeds (34.4g fiber per 100g)

One of the richest fiber sources, chia seeds expand in the stomach and increase fullness. A Food Science and Nutrition study highlights that chia seeds can aid digestion and satiety, supporting weight loss.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)