Fitness coach shares 10 low-calorie foods that support your weight loss goals: From spinach to mushrooms

Weight loss plans involve following a calorie deficit, which means eating fewer calories and burning more. Because of this, many people who want to drop some kilos and shrink their waist size are on the lookout for low-calorie foods. Metabolic Fatloss Coach Tegan Michelle, who frequently shares tips about weight loss and fitness on Instagram, shared a list of 10 foods with almost zero calories in an August 12th post. Know the correct food choices that help you to lose weight.(Shutterstock)

10 almost no-calorie foods:

Tegan Michelle listed out 10 foods and why they are calorie-deficient:

1. Cucumbers: Composed of 95% water, cucumbers are very low in calories.

2. Celery: Another water-rich vegetable with minimal calories.

3. Zucchini: Very low in calories, this vegetable can be eaten raw or cooked.

4. Lettuce: High in water content and low in calories, perfect for filling up.

5. Spinach: Low in calories and packed with nutrients, often used in salads or smoothies.

6. Radishes: These crunchy vegetables are low in calories and provide a refreshing taste.

7. Tomatoes: Low in calories and packed with antioxidants.

8. Cauliflower: A versatile veggie that is low in calories and can be used in a variety of dishes.

9. Mushrooms: With minimal calories, mushrooms are a great addition to many meals.

10. Watermelon: Due to its high water content, watermelon is very low in calories and hydrating.

Diets suitable for weight loss

While you have looked at individual foods, let's also look at how the diet is attuned to personal nutritional needs, too. Diet takes priority when it comes to weight loss; besides regular exercise, what you eat plays a crucial role.

Mayo Clinic emphasised the value of finding a sustainable diet that will support you more holistically. It also lists different types of diets, which range from balanced diets, including DASH and Mediterranean diets, where no food is off-limits, to high-protein diets like Paleo, which are restrictive and rely on meats and dairy, making them hard to pursue long-term. Then there are low-carb diets, like keto, which limit carbs.

But irrespective of the diet, one of the fundamental aspects of dieting that needs to be followed is maintaining a calorie deficit, eating fewer calories and burning more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.