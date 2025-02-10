Keto vs Mediterranean: Which diet can benefit diabetics more? Study answers

For people with type 2 diabetes, it is essential to consume a diet that helps them regulate their blood sugar levels, and prevents sugar spikes, especially after a meal. According to a study conducted by researchers in Italy and Brazil, a keto diet might be more beneficial. Also read | Is keto diet harmful? Study states it can lead to type 2 diabetes When compared to Mediterranean diet, keto diet’s benefits fared better. (Pexels)

Findings of the study

The study, published in the journal Metabolites, observed how keto diet can help in improving blood sugar, gut microbiota composition, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference in people with type 2 diabetes. When compared to Mediterranean diet, keto diet’s benefits fared better.

The study was conducted on people aged 45 to 65 with obesity who had recently been received a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. The group was randomly assigned a low-calorie ketogenic diet or to a Mediterranean-type diet. Stool samples were collected from the participants to study the impact of the diets on their bodies. For the participants consuming a low-calorie keto diet, the abundance of a gut bacteria of the Akkermansia species was observed, which is known for improving metabolic health and strengthening gut barrier protection.

Can keto diet help regularise blood sugar levels?(Pexels)

In an interview with Medical News Today, Jason Ng, MD, BA, of the Department of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, an expert in endocrinology and metabolism explained, "Potential weight loss and possible improvement in gut microbiota from keto diets may be possible in carefully selected patients who are healthy otherwise, and with close monitoring to ensure minimization of those side effects. a keto diet may be a valuable tool in the management of obesity and improvement in insulin resistance in patients who cannot lose weight or have variable sugar control."

Details about keto diet

Keto diet is an assortment of food items mainly consisting of fish, seafood, meat, poultry and non-starchy vegetables. Keto diet has a low amount of carbohydrates and a higher amount of fats, which helps the body burn fat for more energy.

