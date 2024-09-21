The ketogenic diet, known for its high fat, moderate protein and low carbohydrate composition, requires careful selection of foods to maintain the state of ketosis. However, many individuals new to this lifestyle often make the mistake of including certain foods that can inadvertently disrupt their progress. Keto mistakes you didn’t know you were making: 8 foods to avoid (Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels)

Keto dieters beware!

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rahul Kamra, Keto Coach and Founder of Ketorets, shed light on five common foods that should be avoided on a ketogenic diet, especially for those following a keto plan -

Dairy Products: While dairy can be a valuable source of fats, products like milk and curd should be consumed with caution. Even small amounts, such as 50 to 75 grams, can contain enough carbohydrates to push you out of ketosis. It's essential to monitor dairy intake carefully to avoid derailing your keto efforts. Coconut Water: Often praised for its hydrating properties, coconut water is rich in carbohydrates. A single serving of 250 to 300 ml can contain enough carbs to disrupt ketosis. Despite its health benefits, coconut water should be avoided by those strictly adhering to a keto regimen. Certain Vegetables: Legumes and starchy vegetables like peas, corn, and carrots are surprisingly high in carbohydrates. These commonly consumed vegetables can easily be mistaken as keto-friendly but they can add up to more carbs than what is allowed on a ketogenic diet. Traditional Indian Flours: Flours like ragi, bajra, and jowar are often recommended for low-carb diets, especially for diabetics. However, they are not keto-compliant and should be avoided on a ketogenic diet. These grains, while nutritious, contain more carbs than is permissible in a keto lifestyle. Processed Items: Ingredients like xanthan gum, tapioca starch and vital gluten are commonly used in gluten-free and low-carb recipes as binders or thickeners. However, they can contribute to hidden carbs that add up quickly, making them unsuitable for a strict ketogenic diet.

Avoid These Keto Mistakes:

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Rohini Patil, Nutritionist and Founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, shared, “The ketogenic diet is low in carbohydrates and high in fat, a mix that shifts one's body metabolism into high gear to ketosis, wherein the body burns fat for fuel instead of carbohydrates. While this diet may be fantastic for weight loss and concentration of the mind, there are some foods to be avoided.”

According to her, here are 5 important foods to avoid, which can knock you out of ketosis:

Avoid sugary foods like candy and soda, including baked goods. Avoid sugary foods like candy and soda, including baked goods. By boosting insulin levels, they throw you clear out of ketosis. Always check the labels for hidden sugars in packaged foods. Vegetables rich in starch like potatoes, corn and sweet potatoes are dense with carbohydrates. You must eat vegetables with low carbs like spinach, kale, broccoli instead. These offer essential nutrients without any heavy toll on your ketosis. Starches in bread, pasta and rice raise blood sugar levels and are a taboo in keto diet. In fact, even whole grains can knock you out of ketosis. Swap these for keto-friendly alternatives like cauliflower rice or almond flour-based products. Fruits that are high in sugars include bananas, apples, and grapes. Reach for small portions of berries like strawberries and raspberries instead, since they are not too high on the carb list and are, inversely powerhouses of antioxidants. Add a bowl of mixed seeds along with it to avoid blood sugar spike. While cheese and butter easily fit into the keto diet, milk and yogurt are pretty problematic. Milk contains lactose, a sugar that might mess with your ketosis. Take unsweetened almond milk or a minimal amount of full-fat Greek yogurt instead.

Always check the labels and go for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible to maintain your ketosis!