Tip of the day: You should never throw leftover curd water; nutritionist calls it 'liquid gold and actually so healthy'

Deepsikha warned: “If you also throw away the liquid water out of your curd in the morning, then you're making a huge mistake. This watery substance is known as liquid gold, and it is so healthy for you.”

According to her, the watery substance — known as whey — is far more than just a byproduct of dairy. It is a concentrated source of probiotics and minerals that are often more bioavailable than the curd itself.

In an Instagram post shared on March 24, Deepsikha explained that many people unknowingly toss away 'liquid gold' that offers benefits for digestion, bone density, and muscle health.

Next time you open a container of yoghurt or curd, think twice before draining the thin layer of liquid sitting on top. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain is sounding the alarm on a common kitchen habit, identifying that discarded liquid as a nutritional powerhouse. Also read | Curd or Greek yoghurt? Here’s how each affects your health and which one you should choose

Key health benefits of leftover curd water Deepsikha highlighted three reasons why this 'whey water' should remain in your diet:

⦿ Gut health and cooling: Especially as temperatures rise, the probiotics in the liquid serve a dual purpose. "Firstly, because it is rich in probiotics, it can actually improve your gut health, especially in the summer. It can cool your body down and feed the good bacteria as well," Deepsikha noted.

⦿ Protein boost: While many people buy expensive protein powders, the natural whey in curd provides a clean, easily digestible source of protein. Deepsikha explained, "This water is also known as whey water, indicating a high whey concentration. So, that's great for your protein as well."

⦿ Bone and joint support: The liquid is rich in essential minerals for skeletal integrity. "Third, it's rich in calcium and phosphorus, which is great for your bones, especially if you have osteoarthritis or knee pain," Deepsikha stated, adding that for those suffering from joint discomfort, "This is definitely liquid gold for you."

How to use leftover curd water Instead of pouring the liquid down the sink, Deepsikha suggested simply stirring it back into the curd to maintain a creamy consistency while retaining all the nutrients: "So don't forget to consume curd even with the water, and don't throw it away. Share this with someone who makes this mistake."

Whether you mix it into your breakfast bowl or blend it into a smoothie or lassi, the message from expert is clear: that 'waste' liquid is actually one of the most functional parts of your dairy intake.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.