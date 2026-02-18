Do you remove the liquid that forms over curd? Surgeon explains why you shouldn't

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is drawing attention to a common kitchen misconception - the habit of discarding the liquid that forms on top of plain curd. In an Instagram video shared on February 17, the orthopaedic surgeon explains why it may be far more beneficial and nutritious than most people realise.

Have you ever noticed a thin layer of liquid pooling on top of your curd and assumed it had gone bad? Many people do - and instinctively pour it down the sink. But everyday kitchen habits like this, often driven by misconceptions and lack of awareness, can quietly strip food of its nutritional value . What looks like spoilage may, in fact, be one of the most nutrient-dense parts of the dish - and experts say it’s time to stop throwing it away.

Don’t throw out the liquid According to Dr Vora, many people mistakenly believe that when a layer of liquid collects on top of plain curd, it means the curd has gone bad. In truth, that pale, slightly tangy liquid is simply naturally occurring whey protein - the same high-quality protein people often spend thousands on in powdered supplement form.

As curd undergoes natural fermentation, milk proteins coagulate and separate, causing the whey to rise and settle on the surface once the curd sets. Far from being a sign of spoilage, this separation is a completely normal process and an indicator that the curd is fresh and rich in nutrients.

The surgeon explains, “People think that the liquid that settles on top of the curd has gone bad. But don't throw it away; this is actually whey protein. Yes, the same whey protein on which you spend thousands every month. This isn't just plain curd; this separates naturally during fermentation. As the curd sets, the whey comes to the top.”

High nutritional value Dr Vora highlights that the liquid whey is packed with nutrients, and discarding it actually reduces the overall nutritional value of the curd. He explains that this is the very same substance used on an industrial scale to manufacture whey protein supplements - where it is isolated, filtered, processed, and dried into powder form. In its natural state, whey is rich in high-quality protein, calcium, potassium, and gut-friendly nutrients, making it far more beneficial to mix back into the curd rather than pour away.

He states, “This same basic process is used at an industrial level to create whey protein powders. The only difference is that in those cases, it is isolated, then filtered, and then dried. Remember, you don't have to throw this away - just stir it back in. It contains high-quality protein, calcium, potassium, and gut-friendly nutrients. When you remove it, you reduce the nutritional value of the curd.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.