Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 4 steps to add more proteins in traditional Indian meals

Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared four simple, practical steps to help you increase your protein intake without straying from a traditional Indian diet . In an Instagram video shared on February 9, the fitness trainer breaks down how small, consistent changes can make meeting your daily protein needs far more achievable.

If you want to add more protein to your diet but don’t know where to begin, you’re not alone. Most of us have grown up eating carb-heavy meals, where rice , rotis, and grains take centre stage, and protein often plays a supporting role. Adjusting portions and rethinking meal composition can feel overwhelming at first, especially when these habits have been built over years. But with small, consistent adjustments and a bit of patience, regularly including adequate protein in your meals gradually becomes second nature - turning conscious effort into a sustainable daily habit.

Changing habits takes time According to Raj, many Indians fall short of their daily protein requirements because traditional diets have prioritised carbohydrates for decades, across generations. He points out that these long-standing eating patterns are deeply ingrained, and shifting them takes consistent, conscious effort over time.

The fitness trainer explains, “The truth no one tells you is foundational changes like changing the composition of your diet takes time. Because habit changes take time. You are eating the way you are now because of a habit you (and your family) have built over decades and generations. Eating a lot of carbs is a habit. Not eating enough protein is a habit. The only way to fix it is to go about it slowly, calmly and rationally.”

How to ensure you get enough protein? Raj outlines four simple steps you can follow to meet your daily protein requirements - even while sticking to a traditional Indian diet.

Protein in every meal The fitness trainer recommends ensuring that every meal includes a source of protein. While it may seem like a small adjustment, consistently following this habit can lead to meaningful and long-term results.

He explains, “Make sure every meal you eat contains some form of protein. This is a very simple change. Yes, but remember this is not common among Indian households. We are not used to eating protein along with our regular meals. So, we need to start there. We need to start by building a habit of including something protein in every meal you eat. At this point though, don't worry about what exactly that food is and how much you're eating. Simply work on building that habit.”

Eat real protein The next step, he explains, is ensuring that the protein included in each meal is genuine and present in sufficient amounts. Raj points out that foods like lentils, milk, or yoghurt alone often don’t provide enough protein to meet daily needs. Instead, he recommends prioritising foods that are high in protein and relatively low in carbohydrates.

The fitness trainer highlights, “Number two, once you've built that habit, make sure that that protein rich food that you're eating is actually rich in protein. Not lentils, not milk, not yoghurt. These foods contain protein, but not enough. What you really want are foods that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates like meat, eggs, tofu, tempeh, paneer, cheese, soya chunks. These foods will help you balance your meal and that is precisely what you need.”

Supplement wisely Raj highlights that even if you’re adding protein to every meal, there’s a strong chance you may still be falling short of your daily requirement - particularly if you follow a vegetarian diet. This is where supplements can help. He advises using protein supplements thoughtfully, with careful attention to the right brand, quality, and dosage rather than treating them as a casual add-on.

He explains, “Even after including protein in every meal, there is a very good chance that you don't get enough protein. If that's the case, it is absolutely fine to supplement as long as you're working with the right brands and as long as you're not abusing the dosage. One to two scoops of protein powder per day per adult is absolutely okay.”

Building the habit gradually Raj encourages looking at the bigger picture. Instead of focusing on protein intake for a day or two and then dropping the habit, he recommends building it gradually and consistently. He emphasises that habits aren’t formed overnight - increasing your intake from 30 grams to 100 grams of protein a day takes time. However, with steady effort and consistency, it is absolutely achievable.

The fitness coach highlights, “See the big picture and take the gradual approach because the goal here is not to increase protein for the next couple of weeks, but for the rest of your life. So, you don't have to rush it. You don't have to be under any pressure. Don't try to go from 30 grams of protein to 100 grams of protein overnight. Start from step one to step two to step three. Gradually build that habit, and try and do a tiny bit better every day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.