Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 5 simple things to focus on for long-term fitness

In an Instagram video shared on February 2, the fitness trainer explains, “Fitness is so overwhelming. There is so much to do. I don't think I will ever be able to do all of it. If this is how you're thinking, I completely understand. In fact, you've been pushed to think this way because of all the information that's out there. It's overwhelming, conflicting, and confusing. You have no choice but to think this way. But I'm here to help you simplify this whole thing. Because if long-term fitness is your goal, you need to do five simple things. That's it. Everything else is just noise. Now, what are these five things?”

Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - highlights that long-term fitness can be simplified by focusing on just a handful of non-negotiables - five basic habits that cut through the noise and make progress feel achievable, not exhausting.

Starting a fitness journey can feel unnecessarily confusing - one day you’re told intermittent fasting is the answer, the next you’re warned against it, while intense workouts, viral hacks, and weight-loss myths compete for your attention. With so much conflicting advice, it is easy to feel overwhelmed before you even begin. But what if fitness did not have to be this complicated?

Eating well According to Raj, nutrition is the first thing you should focus on when you’re aiming for long-term fitness, which means ensuring the intake of adequate proteins and veggies while cutting out sugary and ultra-processed foods.

The fitness trainer highlights, “Number one, You need to eat well and that means more protein and vegetables, less sugary, fried, starchy food. That's it. Don't worry about the specifics.”

Eating enough How much you eat should always align with your fitness goals. Raj explains that if your aim is weight loss, you need to be in a calorie deficit, while gaining weight or building muscle requires a sustained calorie surplus.

He explains, “Number two, you need to eat enough. Enough for your goals. If you want to lose weight, you have to eat less. If you want to gain weight, you have to eat more than you need. And if you want to maintain your weight, you have to eat just enough.”

Walking Walking regularly is a simple yet highly effective way to support your fitness goals. The fitness trainer advises walking as often as you can without obsessing over step counts - the focus should be on consistency rather than numbers. In other words, just walk whenever you find the time.

Raj elaborates, “Number three, you need to walk as much as you can. 10,000 steps, 15,000 steps, don't worry about it. Simply try and walk as much as you can through the day, and try and do a little bit better every day.”

Exercising Working out is an important pillar of fitness, but Raj cautions against overcomplicating it. You don’t need punishing routines or hours at the gym to see results. Instead, he recommends training three to five days a week with a clear focus on building and strengthening your muscles - simple, consistent, and effective.

The fitness trainer highlights, “Number four, you have to exercise about three to five days a week. It doesn't have to be crazy. It doesn't have to be scary. Just something to stimulate and strengthen your muscles three to five days a week for about 30 to 60 minutes. Again, don't overthink it.”

Sleeping enough The final thing you need to focus on is getting adequate sleep every night. Aiming for at least seven hours of sleep daily will not only help you feel fresh and well-rested but also contribute to muscle recovery and optimal body function.

Raj concludes, “And finally, number five, you need to sleep enough to feel refreshed for your day, for your life. That's it. Everything else is just noise. Focus on just these five things and I guarantee you, you will see progress. You will get fitter and you will get happier.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.