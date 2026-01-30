Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares weekly plan to improve running: 2 days a week for 8 weeks

In an Instagram video shared on January 30, the fitness trainer notes, “Here is a simple running plan to help you run longer, faster ranges, better. And guess what? This plan works regardless of whether you're a beginner or an experienced runner. Here's how it goes. Two days a week of running for eight weeks. That's the plan.”

With 18 years of experience, Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared a simple two-day weekly routine designed to improve your running performance by building speed, distance, and overall strength .

Whether you’re training for your first marathon or simply hoping to become a stronger, more confident runner, meaningful improvement doesn’t happen overnight. Running performance is built through consistency, patience, and regular practice - not quick fixes or extreme plans. With the right structure and a focus on gradual progress, even a few focused sessions each week can significantly improve your speed, endurance, and overall strength over time.

Day 1: Start slow and easy Raj recommends beginning with a slow, easy run on day one - and if running feels uncomfortable at first, starting with a brisk walk and gradually transitioning into a light jog instead.

He explains, “On day one, you're going to do a long, slow, easy run. What's a slow, easy run? It means you're running at a pace where you're able to speak full sentences without gasping for breath. Now, if you're thinking, ‘I can't do that. Running's too hard for me. I can't run and talk at the same time.’ That's okay. Start with brisk walking and gradually transition from walking to slow jogging. How long do you do this for? Anywhere from 40 to 90 minutes. I know it sounds like a long time, but since intensity is low, because this is a slow, easy run, you will most definitely be able to do this.”

Day 2: Transition into short and fast On the second day, the fitness trainer recommends transitioning to a short, hard and fast run, for about 20 to 40 minutes - at a pace that makes you uncomfortable. He warns that this will be a hard workout.

He elaborates, “On day two, you're going to do a short, hard, fast run. What is a hard fast run? It means you're running at a pace where it is uncomfortable for you, where you're not able to speak full sentences. This pace will vary from person to person. So, don't overthink it. Get started and you'll figure it out. How short is short? Anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes. Yes, it's not too long, but trust me when I say this, this will be a hard workout. So, make sure you warm up sufficiently before you get started.”

Track your weekly progress Raj recommends sticking to this two-day weekly routine for eight weeks, emphasising the importance of focusing on day-to-day progress - even small, consistent improvements are enough. When you keep practicing for eight weeks straight, you will witness noticeable differences in your speed, distance and strength.

The fitness trainer highlights, “Now, do these two days of running on week one. From weeks two to eight, your goal is to progress a tiny bit. That's it. What does progress mean? On day one, progress means you're trying to run a little longer. On day two, progress means you're trying to run a little faster. That's it. Don't worry about any of the specifics. Don't worry about cadence, pace, speed, none of that. Do this regularly for eight weeks and I guarantee you, your speed will increase, your distance will increase, and you will feel so much stronger.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.